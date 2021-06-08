International
A Muslim family in Canada was killed in a hate-motivated attack, police say
A man killed four members of a Muslim family and seriously wounded another with his skin in a “planned, premeditated, hate-motivated attack,” police in Canada on Monday.
Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested Sunday after witnesses said he hit the family of five with his vehicle while they were waiting at an intersection in London, Ontario, police said in a statement. press conference.Veltman, a London resident, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder and is expected to stand trial on Thursday.
The victims were identified as Salman Afzal, 46; his wife Madiha, 44; their daughter Yumna, 15; and a 74-year-old grandmother whose name was held in a statement issued by the extended family. A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the Afzal family knows the model family who were Muslim, Canadian and Pakistani, declaration said They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were excellent students in their school and were strongly connected to their spiritual identity.
A GoFundMe said the father was a physiotherapist and cricket enthusiast and his wife was working on a doctorate in civil engineering at Western University in Ontario. Their daughter was finishing ninth grade and the grandmother was a family columnist, it was written on the page.
The teenage girl who was killed “will be deeply lost by fellow students and staff at Oakridge High School,” according to a declaration from school.
Zahid Khan, a family friend, said the family had emigrated from Pakistan 14 years ago and were devoted, kind and generous members of the Muslim Mosque of London.
They were just out for their walk that they would go out for every day, Khan told the Associated Pressthrough tears near the crash site.
Superintendent of Detective Paul Waight of the London Police Department told reporters that police had not determined if the suspect was part of a specific hate group and did not have a criminal record. He was arrested without incident while wearing a vest that looked like body armor in a mall parking lot and had no accomplices, according to Waight.
Waight said London police are working with federal authorities and prosecutors to potentially file charges of terrorism, but declined to describe the evidence that the crime was motivated by hatred.
“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” Waight said.
Mayor Ed Holder said the attack was the worst mass murder the city of London had ever seen and ordered flags outside the town hall to be lowered for three days of mourning.
This was an act of perpetual mass murder against Muslims, Holder said. It was rooted in unspeakable hatred.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was horrified by the attack.
For the Muslim community in London and for Muslims across the country, know that we stand with you, he wrote on Twitter. Islamophobia has no place in any of our communities. This hatred is insidious and disgusting and must be stopped.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims will hold a alertness at the family mosque on Tuesday evening that will be broadcast live on social media.
Muslims in Canada have become “all too familiar with the violence of Islamophobia,” Justice Steering Council council member Mustafa Farooq said in a statement. declarationIn 2017, a French Canadian man, known for his far-right, nationalist views, started a rampage shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people.
“This is a terrorist attack on Canadian soil and should be treated as such,” Farooq said.
Contributed by: The Associated Press
Follow N’dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg
