The handcuffed skeleton tells the grim story of slavery in Roman Britain





The adult male was buried in a ditch with iron handcuffs closed around his wrists, the London Museum of Archeology (MOLA) said on Monday.

The wreckage was found by builders working on a house extension in Great Casterton, Rutland’s central English county, archaeologists from MOLA said, adding that this is the first time this type of restraint has been found on a skeleton from Roman Britain.

The radiocarbon dating revealed that the remains date between 226 and 427 AD, according to the press release. The Romans conquered large parts of Great Britain between 43 BC and about 410 AD.

“We know that the Roman Empire relied heavily on the work of slaves. It supported most of the empire throughout history. And it was true of Roman Britain as well. We have a lot of literary evidence made of wood, writing tablets and stone carvings. , “said Chris Chinnock, a human osteologist, or bone specialist, at MOLA.

“What we have not found before are the physical remains of a person whom we think, whom we strongly suspect, may have been a slave.” Chinnock said it was impossible to say definitively that the man was enslaved but he represented the best candidate found in the UK. In addition to the handcuffs, which are of a special kind associated with slavery elsewhere in the Roman Empire, the man was buried slightly to his right, with his left side and arm slightly higher on a slope, which suggests that he was thrown into a ditch rather than buried in a proper grave, MOLA said. The individual was also buried just 200 meters from a Roman cemetery, which was “perhaps a conscious attempt to separate or distinguish them from the people buried inside the cemetery,” according to the press release. Since the handcuffs were a complex piece of iron workmanship and would have been an expensive item to manufacture or purchase, Chinnock said they were unlikely to be easily thrown away. “For the survivors, the handcuffs were a form of imprisonment and a method of punishment, a source of inconvenience, pain and stigma that may have left marks even after they were removed,” Michael Marshall, MOLA specialist, said in a statement. “However, the discovery of handcuffs at a funeral suggests that they may have been used to exercise power over the dead as well as the living, suggesting that some of the symbolic consequences of imprisonment and slavery may extend beyond death. “ A small number of burials dating from Roman Britain have heavy iron rings around the limbs, but they may have been forged into bodies and probably would not have been able to be worn during an individual’s lifetime, the team added. According to the statement, some written sources from the time mention that the dead were restrained to stop them from “rising up and influencing the living”. Detailed examination of the skeleton showed that the man led a “physically demanding life,” archaeologists said. “A bone spur in one of the upper leg bones may have been caused by a traumatic event, possibly a fall or blow to the groin, or otherwise a life filled with excessive or repetitive physical activity,” the statement said. “However, this injury was healed at the time he died and the cause of his death remains unknown.”

