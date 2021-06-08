271 new cases, with 27 people in the ICU

The Department of Health has been notified of another 271 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of people being treated in hospital for the virus stands at 77, of whom 27 are in the ICU, which is a higher than yesterday.

The department said the daily issue numbers may change due to future review, evaluation and updating of the data.

This afternoon, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said more than millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

He urged those aged between 40-69 who have not yet registered for a vaccine to do so.

Elsewhere, there were no further Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Northern Ireland Department of Health in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Another 81 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded.

This morning, there were 15 confirmed Covid-19 patients in the hospital, none of whom were in intensive care.

It is the first time in ten months that there have been no Covid-19 patients at the ICU in Northern Ireland.

The average 7-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 29.0. The area with the highest rate remains Derry & Strabane with 59.7, while the lowest is Ards & North Down with 9.9.

Meanwhile, mobile testing units remain in Kilkeel, Co Down after a small number of possible cases of the Delta (India) variant were discovered.

Yesterday, the Public Health Agency said that out of more than 1,000 tests since Saturday, 15 positive cases were detected.

She indicated that out of 15, nine may be from the latest version, but further analysis was required to confirm it.

Online testing reservations

Niamh O’Beirne, HSE National Leader for Covid-19 Testing and Tracking, told RTtime’s Drivetime that a free online referral portal for people coming to Ireland to book free PCR tests.

She said over 1,500 people have booked tests on their local sites through the internet portal since the weekend.

“It enables you to make a book in a five-day test,” Ms. O’Beirne said.

“You do a test in the country you are in, before you travel, and then go home quarantine. And on the fifth day, you can go ahead for your test, and then in an undisclosed result you will “You are being quarantined at home. So far we have seen just over 1,500 people booking their local sites across the country.”

She said the rationale for the online referral portal is to “encourage people to come forward for testing”.

“The alternative is 14-day home quarantine, but it will be a more attractive option because you may be able to leave home quarantine sooner.”

Ms O’Beirne said a self-referral portal for people to book a Covid-19 test would also be distributed nationally later this week.

“You can choose to book your own tests online, in order to choose your time rather than just show up at the entry center.”

Explosions in Limerick

Separately today, the HSE Mid-West Public Health Department said there had been an increase in Covid-19 outbreaks at workplaces in Limerick and across the Midwest amid a growing incidence in recent weeks.

In the past two weeks, Mid-West Public Health has registered 858 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, 65 in Clare and 40 in northern Tipperary.

It is currently investigating ten workplace outbreaks involving 128 cases and about 270 close contacts.

It is also investigating more than 15 outbreaks between schools and early education settings.

Dr Mai Mannix, Mid-West Director of Public Health, said: “Because of the high incidence of Covid-19 in the community and the easing of recent restrictions, people who are not vaccinated will be at higher risk. of infection, so I am asking everyone to redouble their efforts when socializing with friends and family.

“Reduce your social contacts, meet outside and avoid social contacts inside homes outside of public health guidelines.”

Speaking to Drivetime, Ms O’Beirne said there appears to be a “rate of improvement” in Limerick and case numbers there “appear to be falling”.

She said indoor rallies appear to be the main reason for the increase in the number of cases in recent weeks.

“Mostly we understand that it is, house mix,” she said. “So everything from extended family dinners, lunches to birthday parties, and closed school and college holidays. In the workplace, there seems to be an increase in staff mixing inside without masks.”

She said the under-40s are the group with the highest number coming forward for testing.

The positivity rate among the 60s is less than 2% she said, compared to 6-7% in the younger age groups.

Ms O’Beirne said 1,000 tampons had been taken in the Limerick region as of 4pm today.

She said she waited up to 1,300 by the end of the day.

“That would be a good turnout,” she said.