President and provost name Top Scholars for 2021 | FIU News





President Mark B. Rosenberg and Provost Kenneth G. Furton honored the Top 2021 Scholars with a virtual ceremony last month. The group consisted of 30 faculty members who generated outstanding work in areas including teaching and engagement, creative work valued with substantial awards and grants. “We want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for representing those who value the life of the mind. And we want to encourage you to keep doing what you are doing because you are excelling, “Rosenberg said. Leading scientists are normally treated to a personal ceremony at the Ronald W. Reagan Presidential House, where they take pins to honor their achievements. This year’s event was virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the start of the ceremony, Furton said he hopes next year’s ceremony will be in person. He also expressed his deep gratitude to the faculty. “Your efforts and those of your colleagues have helped the university achieve unprecedented levels of success in terms of our reputation and ranking,” Furton said. “Our ranking just came out for the diploma programs in US News and World Report. We moved from nine programs to now 15 programs in the Top 50 “. Faculty Vice President for Leadership and Success Kathleen Wilson hosted the event and gave each faculty member time to introduce themselves to the group. The faculty was also invited to provide questions, comments and concerns about how the FIU can better support its faculty. The participating researchers and teachers represented various colleges from across the university. For rising young stars like Clinton Jenkins, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environment, it was a chance to meet more of his colleagues. “I’m quite young at FIU, so I’m really excited to be here,” he said. Jenkins also noted that many of his international co-authors for his award-winning publication were still struggling significantly with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hopefully they will do well and we can all get back to the science and education production we all want to do,” Jenkins said. The other faculty honored at the ceremony included those who went beyond and beyond to engage students over the past year. Associate Teaching Professor Tovah Bender was honored for her work in encouraging the connection between students and their professors and fellow tutors through a history program writing. At a time when humanities courses across the country were struggling with enrollment, FIU History Department numbers did not drop slightly, she said. “One of the things I remember learning early in my time here was one of the biggest indicators of student success was whether or not you make a friend in your first semester,” Bender said. Here is the full list of Leading researchers for 2021. Shekhar Bhansali – College of Engineering and Informatics Martha Pelaez – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Denise Duhamel – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Hilary Landorf – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Clinton Jenkins – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Rebecca Friedman – Steven J. Green School of International and Public Works Jose M. Eirin-Lopez – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Hebin Li – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Arindam Gan Chowdhury – College of Engineering and Informatics Richard Olson – Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs Carolin Lusby – School of Hospitality and Tourism Management Zachary Danziger – College of Engineering and Informatics Trudy Gaillard – Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences Monique Ross – College of Engineering and Informatics Cyra Choudhury – College of Law Giri Narasimhan – College of Engineering and Informatics Cheryl Holder – Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine Henry Rueda Coronel – College of Communication, Architecture + Arts Iqbal Akhtar – Steven J. Green School of International and Public Works Manuel Gomez – College of Law Jorge Camilo Mora – Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine Tovah Bender – Steven J. Green School of International and Public Works Anthony Mizayaki – College of Business Uma Swamy – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Lisa Cain – School of Hospitality and Tourism Management Terrence Peterson – School of International and Public Affairs Steven J. Green Camila Granados Cifuentes – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Charity Watson – College of Arts, Sciences and Education Selcuk Uluagac – College of Engineering and Informatics Jeremiah Hower – College of Arts, Sciences and Education

