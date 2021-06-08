International
US News and World Report and Pharmacy Times Reveal 2021 Top Recommended Health Products
WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – US News & World Report, global authority on rankings and customer advice, andTimes Pharmacies, the leading multimedia source for pharmacy professionals, released todaymost recommended health products for 2021.Tylenol entered as the No. choice. 1 among pharmacists surveyed for the treatment of headaches and Claritin products topped the list for allergy relief in adults and children.
Now in his 25th year, OTC Guide, published by Times Pharmacies, offers recommendations from pharmacists for more than 1,000 over-the-counter (OTC) brands in 152 product categories, 133 of which are also published by US News. These results give pharmacists, patients, and other health care professionals a reliable resource to promote health, prevent and treat acute illnesses and diseases, and manage more complex conditions, leading to improved patient outcomes.
Pharmacies are not only accessible and conveniently located, but are also a reliable source for patients suffering from both common and concomitant diseases. By providing critical services such as patient education, medication delivery, vaccinations, recommendations for OTC medications, and medication management, pharmacy teams continue to be essential. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90% of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and patients visit their community pharmacy on average 12 times more per year than their primary care physician.
While preventative care remains a top priority and COVID-19 vaccines and CDC guidelines allow more Americans to start traveling again, core products can help consumers and their families stay healthy year-round. Brands no. 1 recommended by your pharmacist include:
To keep children healthy throughout the year, the health products recommended in 2021 for common ailments such as allergies, sore throats and coughs include:
This year’s election features home testing products, including the Braun ThermoScan digital thermometer, A touch blood glucose monitors, Omron blood pressure monitorsand Check medication tests first.
“As more Americans roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine and people start traveling and back to the office, they are looking for easily accessible information about over-the-counter allergies, headaches and pain,” he said. Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at US News. “Expertise e Times Pharmacies combined with journalism and in-depth analysis by US News empowers consumers to seek products for their suffering and, along with information from a GP or general practitioner, know that they made the most informed decision about their health. “
Ed Cohen, Pharm.D., FAPhA, executive vice president of pharmacy advocacy forTimes Pharmacies added, “TheOTC Guide gives consumers everywhere insight into over-the-counter products that pharmacists know and recommend. Patients continue to turn to OTC products to treat their condition and pharmacists continue to advise and recommend appropriate OTC products. We are proud to be working with US News once again to bring together this comprehensive guide to pharmacists’ recommendations and we are grateful for the time and effort that pharmacists have put into getting the study, especially this year balancing their time with advantages of COVID-19 “.
Newsand USATimes Pharmacies started collaborating in 2012 to bring pharmacists recommendations to consumers across the country.Times Pharmacies evaluates the knowledge and preferences of pharmacists through an annual research program conducted byHRA Health Research and Analysis, a consultative practice of healthcare market research. Via US News’Drugs and treatment section, consumers have an easy and searchable way to access information produced by pharmacists’ recommendations. US Newsdisplays brands that received at least 1% of pharmacists votes, but rated a brand recommended by Pharmacist No. 1 only for the product listed in each category.
For more information, visitFacebookorTweetusing#OTCGuideor go tootcguide.netto enter the ranking and seek the recommendations of the pharmacist by symptom, product or category.
About US News and World Report
US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empowers citizens, consumers, business executives and policy makers to make better and more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with platforms Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Ratings, US News offers rankings, freelance reporting, data journalism, customer advice and live news events in the US . More than 40 million people visit USNews.com every month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, the US Headquarters is in Washington DC
circle Times Pharmacies
Times Pharmacies is the industry’s leading network of community-based multimedia pharmacies, health systems, oncology and specialist pharmacies, providing practical clinical and professional information that pharmacists can use in their day-to-day practices when advising patients and interacting with other providers of health care. Each publication and website contains articles and features covering industry trends, drug interactions, patient education, disease management, patient counseling, product news, pharmacy law and more. For more, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education. Times Pharmacies is a trademark of Life Sciences MJH, the largest privately held, independent, full – service media company in North America dedicated to delivering reliable healthcare news across multiple channels.
SOURCE US News and World Report
