Hezbollah leader makes public appearance following rumors of ill health





Iran’s second presidential debate sees candidates rally in criticism of Rouhani Iran’s seven presidential candidates put all the problems of the Islamic Republic entirely on the shoulder of a man who was not there to defend himself: outgoing President Hassan Rouhani. After a fierce first debate, aspirants in a televised debate turn their attention to Rouhani and ridicule his administration’s campaign of hope that surrounded the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. This allowed candidates to link former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati with Rouhani while allowing hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be the race’s main candidate, to largely escape criticism. The upcoming June 18th election will see voters choose a candidate to replace Rouhani, the term limited by running again. The election comes amid tensions with the West as negotiations continue to try and revive the nuclear deal from which then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America in 2018. Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, April 14, 2021. (Office of the Iranian Presidency through the AP) Hemmat, clearly irritated by Rouhani’s continued connection, even brought Trump himself in an attempt to defend himself. “Some of you should send a letter to Trump and tell him, Mr. Trump, be happy, everything you did against the people of Iran, we blamed Hemat,” he said. The debate comes as Iranian authorities hope to increase turnout, long held by officials as a sign of belief in theocracy since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. country rightly, which would be a low-key history between a lack of voter enthusiasm and the coronavirus pandemic. Raisi, believed to be the favorite of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, brings a deficit of public confidence. People’s living conditions have been severely damaged. People’s businesses have been severely damaged. “People’s trust in the government is probably at its lowest level in years and has been severely damaged,” he said. “We desperately need social assets. But criticism remains almost always centered on Rouhani. The tough line Mohsen Rezaei, ignoring a question asked to him by the moderator, says briefly that you can not eat hope with a quick blow to the president. He puts corruption concerns entirely on Rouhani’s government as well. “Mafia kings are like vacuum cleaners and vacuum clean all the country’s resources,” says Rezaei. Even Mohsen Mehralizadeh, the only reformer approved for the election, criticizes Rouhani’s Ministry of Health for negligence in its response to the coronavirus. For his part, Hemmati seeks to distance himself from Rouhani, describing himself as fired by the Central Bank in May after declaring his candidacy. “I am not Rouhani’s representative,” he insisted.







