News Article World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)

The WTTC says international travel will be critical to achieving global economic recovery

Travel and Tourism make up more than 5% of the economy and over 9% of the G7 workforce

The opening letter for the UK premiere says urgent and coordinated action will be needed to save the millions of jobs and livelihoods that depend on the sector

The World Tourism and Tourism Council has called on Boris Johnson and the G7 Heads of State to lead a coordinated response to resume international travel safely, which he says will be critical to the global economic and social recovery.

The WTTC, which represents the global private sector, made the plea in an open letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chairman of the G7 nations group in 2021, just days before leaders meet at Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

The letter sets out the critical role that the G7 must play to drive real change and save the global Travel and Tourism sector by safely restoring international travel and mobility through three key measures.

The first is to place Travel and Tourism at the heart of all government decisions globally, recognizing its economic and social importance and committing to stronger global-private cooperation.

Second, commit to implementing a sustainable framework to safely reopen international travel, through the use of testing, health and hygiene protocols and digital health passages to ensure the safe and uninterrupted flow of people.

Finally, to reopen international borders between countries with similarly successful vaccinations and low infection rates, such as the US and UK. This move would unlock inbound and outbound travel and provide a significant boost for both economies, based on clear, consistent metrics and following a data-driven approach.

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President of WTTC and Acting CEO, said: “With the global Travel and Tourism sector tied to a thread, Boris Johnson is in a unique position to lead the G7’s response to resume international travel and save the millions of jobs and livelihoods that depend on a thriving sector.

“The situation is critical, so we need to put Travel and Tourism at the heart of all government decisions globally and agree on a sustainable framework to reopen international borders.

“The risks of not doing so are great. In the G7 countries alone, the sector accounts for 5.11% of the total economy and almost one in 10 of all jobs worldwide (9.07%). If we do not spare international travel, we simply will not achieve global socio-economic recovery.

“However, we can and must seize the opportunity presented by the extremely successful spread of vaccination, to remove travel restrictions and to build non-walled bridges, which will allow the safe and free movement of people who are fully vaccinated or may show evidence of a negative test.

“We urge the Boris Johnson’s government to lead the world by administering the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and the other G7 leaders to take this bold step and save a sector that will be crucial to saving the economies of their. “

In the letter to Boris Johnson, the WTTC said that the Travel and Tourism sector will play a key role in achieving the G7 policy priorities set by its Presidency.

The global tourism body said we will not achieve global recovery if the international movement does not resume and help return millions of jobs to the economy; enabling free and fair trade to flourish once again. Travel and Tourism will also play a key role in increasing our preparedness and resilience to future pandemics, as well as in tackling climate change.

According to the latest WTTC Economic Impact Report (EIR), in 2019, Travel and Tourism contributed to 10.4% of global GDP and created more than 330 million jobs, which is one in ten jobs worldwide .

However, after a year of global blockades and closed borders, some 62 million Travel & Tourism jobs have been lost worldwide, with many more at risk, and the sector’s contribution to global GDP has fallen by $ 4.5 trillion. dollars (-49.1%))

