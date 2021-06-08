Hundreds arrested around the world in a major global crackdown on organized crime

LONDONR A massive international crackdown involving 16 countries, including the US, has gathered more than 800 suspects, seized 8 tonnes of cocaine and more than $ 48 million, officials said on Tuesday.

The FBI and Australian law enforcement developed and operated a coded equipment company called ANOM, which was later used to gain access to organized crime networks in more than 100 countries, according to Europol, the law enforcement agency. of the European Union.

Operation Trojan Shield is a great example of what can be achieved when law enforcement partners from around the world work together and develop high-level investigative tools to detect, dismantle and dismantle transnational criminal organizations, Calvin Shivers said. , assistant director of the FBI Criminal Investigation Division at a press conference in The Hague, the Netherlands.

ANOM users believed the equipment was safe, according to Jannine van den Berg of the Dutch National Police at the press conference. Access to the communications of those involved in criminal networks meant that law enforcement agencies were able to read encrypted messages over 18 months.

In addition to cocaine, the operation seized 22 tonnes of marijuana, 2 tonnes of methamphetamine and amphetamine and 250 firearms, U.S. authorities said.

The worldwide implications of this investigation are staggering, U.S. Attorney General for Southern California Randy Grossman told reporters in San Diego.

Platform users communicated in 45 languages ​​about trafficking and drugs, weapons and explosives, armed robberies, contract killings and more, van der Berg said.

“I think what surprised us … is how open they were to planning,” FBI Special Agent Suzanne Turner told reporters in San Diego. “It was exactly what car was coming in which place. What maybe ship or boat. They were very clear in their details because they believed it was secure communication.”

Nearly three years ago the Australian Federal Police began developing technology that allowed law enforcement to access and read messages sent on a platform secretly run by the FBI, said Australian Federal Police Commander Jennifer Hurst.

“The captured data have given AFP unique evidence and knowledge of how organized crime works in Australia and internationally how they move drugs, money, weapons and organize killings,” she said.

In addition to arrests and seizures of drugs, weapons and money, Shields said the operation was able to alleviate over 100 threats to life. Access to their networks also enabled law enforcement agencies to view pictures of hundreds of tons of cocaine hidden in shipments of fruit and canned goods.

Authorities said they withdrew the trigger for these mass arrests because criminal enterprises had reached a critical mass.

“It was an ideal time to remove it,” Turner said. “We decided, based on the amount of crime that was happening, the threats to life, it was time to get these criminals out of the way.”

The degree of cooperation between so many different countries made this operation visible, according to Keith Ditcham, a senior research associate in organized crime and police at the London-based RUSI institute.

“I would not say unheard of, but rare,” he said. “Being able to mount an operation where all those changes and nuances in legislation and in relation to intelligence gathering, which requires a considerable amount of coordination and requires a lot of effort from the authorities to ensure that information does not leak . “

The consequences of the operation and exactly how it will affect organized crime groups in the future has not yet been seen, he said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a news conference on Tuesday that the operation “struck a severe blow to organized crime not only in this country, but one that will resonate around organized crime around the world”.