



footprint Leon Neal / Getty Images

Leon Neal / Getty Images A London Underground police officer pleaded guilty to abducting and raping Sarah Everard last March, in a case that caught global attention and sparked a movement on women’s social media telling stories about the danger of being alone at night. Police Officer Wayne Couzens, 48, also claimed responsibility for Everard’s death but made no official statement on the charge that he killed the 33-year-old marketing executive, according to media reports. Couzens said only “guilty, sir” of the kidnapping and rape charges during a hearing Tuesday in Old Bailey Court, where he appeared via a video link from Belmarsh Jail in south-east London. Reported by the Guardian. Several members of Everard’s family were also in the courtroom. Everard disappeared on March 3 after she left a friend’s house and started walking to her home in south London. Authorities discovered her body a week later in a wooded area in Kent. Anger in England Her death provoked outrage from the British public, members of Parliament and across social media, where people were shocked by the killing and said it highlighted high levels of violence against women by men. “This situation of Sarah Everard really scares me because she talked to him literally [boyfriend] on the phone, was wearing really bright clothes, was walking on a main street, was out before 12 o’clock in the morning and she was still killed? “Do you know how scary it is for a woman to know this?” a message which was recited nearly 25,000 times. Jess Phillips, a Labor Party MP, said during a TV interview after the disappearance of Everard since while Random kidnappings by foreigners can be rare, violence against women is actually common. “Every three days a woman is killed at the hands of a violent man in this country. Since Sarah Everard disappeared, in that week, six women have died at the hands of a leading male suspect and a little girl,” Phillips said. . . “This does not seem rare to me.” Response from Met Police Officers who were in the same police force as Couzens also reacted with shock to the news that one of them was suspected of being responsible for the horrific crime. “I speak on behalf of all my colleagues at the Met when I say we are utterly horrified by this terrible news,” Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said in March. “Our job is to patrol the streets and protect people.” Metropolitan police were attacked a few days after Everard’s body was found for forcibly dispersing protesters who had gathered for a makeshift vigil. Authorities said the group was violating COVID-19 country borders in crowd size. Couzens was working as an officer in Parliamentary and Diplomatic Defense Command, but police said he was not on duty when Everard disappeared. His next appearance in court is scheduled for July 9.







