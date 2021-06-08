Michigan COVID-19 Falling Cases: 3rd ‘Officially Finished’ Growth

The number of Coronavirus cases has dropped in Michigan to a level last seen in July 2020 while the percentage of Michiganders 16 and older who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is approaching 60%.

Hospital admissions from the virus have also dropped 83% since the peak of the last wave in Michigan. On April 19, 4,208 people were hospitalized nationwide with confirmed cases of COVID-19, statehealth department data show. As of Monday, that number had fallento 707.

At Beaumont Health, COVID-19 patient enrollment fell below 100 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a year.

“We are hovering in that area now and we hope they continue to fall,” he said.Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research for the Southfield-based health system. “The growth of thirty, I think is now officially over. We reached the peak of about 820 patients admitted across the system during this momentum and things are finally starting to improve.

“A combination of vaccination efforts, you know, public health efforts as well as … the change in the seasons that move to warmer weather, which allows everyone to be out more socialized in a safer environment, has helped put all of this under control. “

Michigan’s falling coronavirus trajectory by one the seven-day issue rate of 12.4 per 100,000 population follows a trend seen across the United States, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our seven-day average is 13,277 cases per day, and this represents another drop of almost 30% from the previous seven-day average, but more importantly, a 94% drop from COVID-19 cases since January this year. , and the first time the seven-day average of cases has been less than 15,000 since March 27, 2020, ” Walensky said Tuesday.

Nationwide, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospital admissions has dropped 83% since Jan. 9, Walensky said, and deaths have dropped to 379 per day nationwide.

“It gives me a lot of hope to report these declines in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. It is, in part, a result of our ongoing efforts to vaccinate so many Americans,” she said.

Although more than 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered nationwide, Walensky said that must be done to achieve the national goal of immunizing 70% of the adult population with at least one dose by July 4th.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stressed on Tuesday that while one dose is good, it is vital that Americans attend second-dose meetings if they receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. .

This is especially true as concerns grow for the Delta variant, also known as B.1617.2, first discovered in India. Tension is continuing to spread globally and now accounts for about 6% of coronavirus tests listed in the United States.

“Two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines appear to be effective against the Delta variant,” Fauci said. “However, there is a reduced effect of the vaccine after a dose.”

Fauci cited details of a new study Tuesday showing that the Pfizer vaccine was about 88% effective against the Delta strain of the virus two weeks after the second dose. But both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were only effective 33% against symptomatic illness three weeks after the first dose.

The Delta variant is known to be more contagious than the B.1.17 Alpha type of coronavirus, which was first discovered in the UK and also “may be associated with an increased severity of the disease, such as the risk of hospitalization, compared with Alpha “, said Fauci.

The Delta variant is gaining ground in the UK now and could have a serious impact in the US in the weeks and months ahead, Fauci said.

Sims said just because the pandemic seems to be easing, it does not mean people should give up their protection.

“It’s not over yet,” he said. “Twice before we thought we had passed and you know it grew again.

“We still need to be vigilant and remember all the advice coming from the CDC now is about unvaccinated people versus vaccinated people. … Unvaccinated people are still supposed to be careful.”

They should wear masks around people who do not live in their families and in groups outside, where there is still a risk of contracting the virus, he said.

“I warn that the idea of ​​going outside alone is not 100%,” he said. “He is safe and in the right circumstances, he is completely safe, but in the wrong circumstances, he is still a danger.”

While the drop in COVID-19 hospital admissions has eased some of the stress among healthcare workers, Sims said, “We are still seeing people die from this.

“I’ve still seen … a lot of people die from it and I’m still seeing people die from it, and … it ‘s sad.”

