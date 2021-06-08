Statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Picton, Ont., To be preserved





After more than four hours of heated debate, Prince Edward County Council voted 13-1 on Monday to remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from downtown Picton, Ont., And place it in storage. “I can not recall an issue that came before the council that has so polarized our community and sparked such exciting responses,” Mayor Steve Ferguson noted during the special council meeting, which was practically held. According to the county website, the debate was sparked by the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, and focused on the statue “as it relates to public safety and the contractual obligations of the municipality”. Here is an opportunity to honor the victims of John A. Macdonald and hear the survivors feel the effect of the waves of his actions across generations. – Lilah Stanners, resident Macdonald, a Confederate father and Canada’s first prime minister, also led the creation of the residential school system, under which thousands of indigenous children were forced to flee their homes and families. Many, including children, whose bones were discovered in BC, never returned. Vandalized statues Shortly after the discovery in BC, the Carlottetowncity council voted to remove a Macdonald statue from the center of the capital PEI. Elsewhere, Macdonald statues are covered in red paint, including one in Picton. Activists in Montreal toppled a Macdonald statue last August, and the former prime minister’s legacy has been a matter of debate in other Canadian cities, where streets, parks and buildings bear his name, including Ottawa. It is not clear what the future holds for the Picton statue once it is removed. Councilman Ernie Margetson, who filed the motion for his removal, demanded that it be placed in a “safe temporary storage environment” as the county discusses “a future public location” with various stakeholders, including local groups vendase. Council.Brad Niemancast the only opposition vote on Monday. “You have to leave it there,” Nieman said. “You have to tell the bad things, not just the good things. You have to tell both parties.” Last year, a working group recommended that the statue be removed, but in November the council voted no. Monday’s vote, just seven months later, had a different outcome. Residents speak loudly About 40 residents attended the virtual meeting, some demanding the permanent removal of the statue. “Having a shrine for a genocide architect in the middle of our city is a matter of public safety,” LilahStanners said. “Here is an opportunity to honor the victims of John A. Macdonald and hear survivors feel the effect of the waves of his actions across generations.” Others called for the statue to remain. Kanenhariyo, who identified himself on the council as the Mohawk, said Sir John A Macdonald “embodied genocide … he spoke of Indian day schools, industrial schools. I am a survivor of one of them. “I would like to strongly encourage you not to remove the statue, but rather to embrace the opportunity to perhaps build a wall with it … and to document the kind of sadness that man brought to this place, to this earth. “ The council will decide on the future of the statue from 31 March 2022.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos