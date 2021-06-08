French President Macron slaps him in the face during a visit to a small townExBulletin





footprint Philippe Desmazes / AP

Philippe Desmazes / AP French President Emmanuel Macron slapped him in the face as he shook hands with a crowd during a visit Tuesday to a small town in southern France. Two men, both 28 years old, have been arrested. They risk three years in prison and a $ 50,000 fine for an attack on a public official. The scene, which was filmed, shows Macron working a rope line in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage. As he shakes Macron’s hand, a man is able to hit the president in the face before security intervenes. French media said the two detainees are identified with the movement of yellow vests, mostly white, working-class protests that followed Macron politically and personally for most of 2018 and 2019. The licking shouted, “Montjoie Saint-Denis, below Macronie“ Part of the phrase is a 12th-century royal slogan that today has become a rally call of the far right. The rest means “down with Macronism”. Hours later, Macron downplayed the incident in an interview with a local newspaper. Dauphin Libr. “Everything is fine,” he said. “You have to relativize this incident, which I think is isolated. We cannot allow this to take over the public discussion of the most important issues concerning everyone’s life.” Macron said the country could not let some ultraviolet individuals take over the public debate. “They do not deserve it,” he said. French politicians from across the political spectrum were quick to condemn the attack. Former Socialist President Franois Hollande cicerone“Attacking a President of the Republic means inflicting an unbearable blow on our institutions.” And far-right leader Marine Le Pen called the behavior unacceptable and deeply miserable in a democracy. “I am the first opponent of Emmanuel Macron, but he is the president of the Republic,” she said in an interview. “We can fight it politically, but we do not have the opportunity to have the slightest violence.” French news channels played the video and analyzed the incident without interruption. Some commenters asked if the security around Macron was good enough. Others said the president had taken a risk because he got out of the car to go handing people an act that was not planned. Most commentators agreed that a French president should be able to go out and circulate among the people. Citing France’s traditions of free expression and democracy, Macron told dolphin a Book that the responsibility that goes with those freedoms means that there should be no violence or hatred in speech or action. The incident will not stop him from greeting members of the public, the president said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos