The short life and long journey of Artin, found dead on the beach of Norway | Refugees

Authorities in Norway did not have much to go on when they found the body ashore on New Year’s Day. But the little boy was wearing a blue jacket with white stitching.

And it helped them solve the mystery of what had happened to 15-month-old Artin Iran Nezhad, who was last seen weeks ago and hundreds of miles away.

The little boy was photographed wearing the same coat at a refugee camp in Calais, shortly before he and his family boarded an overcrowded boat to cross the Canal which was then capsized.

The five members of the Kurdish Artins family The Kurdish Artins went missing in the incident on October 27, 2020. His mother, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, his father, Rasul Iran Nezhad, his sister, Anita, nine, and brother, Armin, six.

But while the bodies of others were found very quickly, Artin was not found. He was listed as missing, until an official identification followed Monday this week.

The announcement by Norwegian police was the last chapter in a short life that was marked by the many long and difficult journeys he had taken forgotten by government restrictions on borders and hostile environments for refugees across Europe.

Art seen here with family friend who spoke to the Guardian, an asylum seeker now in the UK who has been pixelated to maintain his anonymity. Photos: Supplied

After crossing the Iranian border on August 7, 2020, from their home in Sardasht, the family moved across Turkey, then sailed to Italy before arriving at the Calais refugee camp.

Tens of thousands of other refugees make similar high-risk trips each year highlighting the great risks people take to save their lives.

An asylum seeker who crossed the Calais Canal just a few weeks ago and is now staying in a London hotel by the Home Office told the Guardian that he knew the family well. He said he had lived with them in Calais in the days before they made those who struggled for the fatal passage. He told how the family had been under tremendous pressure from smugglers to cross the Canal.

Had the family had more money to pay a more expensive runner, he believes everyone could still be alive today. If you do not have money, you can not save your life. You have to die, he said.

The asylum seeker said he was related to Art and had spent a lot of time with him in the camp. I played with it every day. He was so sweet and beautiful and lively. He especially liked to play with a source of drinking water in the camp and always wanted to go there so he could play with the water.

He said the family lived in poverty in Iran, where Kurds are a persecuted minority. Rasul Iran Nezhad sometimes worked carrying goods such as household appliances on his back across the mountainous border area where many Iranian Kurds live. The work was hard and high risk. Those caught can face heavy fines.

The family decided to leave in hopes of finding security for themselves and their children. They had high hopes of making a new living in the UK. Shiva had many beautiful dreams for the children, he said. She wanted them to get a good education in schools in the UK and then go on to university. Anita wanted to become an actress and had already passed some acting screen tests. Of course Art did not understand about crossing the Channel and reaching the UK, but the two older children did.

The friend added: They realized that after leaving their hometown of Sardasht traveling through Turkey, Italy and France they had become homeless. They believed that if they arrived in the UK they would no longer be in that situation.

He explained that smugglers in northern France used different systems. He said that in Calais most of the smugglers were Iranian Kurds, in nearby Dunkirk many were Iraqi Kurds.

Asylum seekers with greater financial resources can deposit their money in an informal, clandestine, money exchange, sometimes in a supermarket or small shop. It operates as a kind of international underground money transfer system.

If people successfully arrive in the UK, they call in exchange and ask for money to be transferred to the smuggler who arranges the crossing. If the pass fails, the money is not transferred.

Those who have no money at all are forced to work for smugglers, helping them with three to 10 crossings before gaining free passage on a soft boat.

Those with some money, but not enough in exchange pay low-ranking smugglers a little less money than the rate of travel to travel on a relatively good boat with a new motor engine that is not dangerously overcrowded.

According to the asylum seeker, the Artins family had initially contacted a smuggler offering a relatively safe passage, but that person had turned them down because they could not afford to pay what they wanted.

They had very little money, said the asylum seeker. They begged family and friends to sell their gold so they could pay the smuggler and managed to raise 5,000 to pay for the whole family to cross. But the runner said that was not enough.

He said he had kept a voice message from Shiva saying the runner had rejected them for lack of funds. Smugglers are very dishonest. They did not take us They took some of our friends who had paid more money, Shiva said in a flat and desperate tone in the voicemail message.

Shiva was hopeless and disappointed and they gave the money to another smuggler who was accusing less, the asylum seeker said. But he forced them to cross when the weather was bad, in an overcrowded boat. He said the family had to go through to help him because he was in debt to another smuggler who had to repay him.

He said some of the asylum seekers had a rule that they would not try to cross the Canal if the waves were higher than 10 to 20 centimeters. That night the waves were 70 centimeters. Many smugglers were not making crossings then because the weather was very bad.

He said the family was faced with an impossible choice. The runner told them, if you do not spend tonight just go away, you will not get your money back.

BBC reported that Shiva had sent a text shortly before their final fatal journey saying: If we want to go by a truck we may need more money we do not have.

The asylum seeker said a request from Home Secretary Priti Patel, telling social media companies to remove online posts from smugglers for crossings, was meaningless. With or without smugglers posting on social media desperate asylum seekers would contact them to cross the Channel.

If we as asylum seekers have no legal way to achieve security we have no choice but to use the illegal route. This is what the family that drowned were forced to do. I wish they could rest in peace in the next world.

Although Artins’ body was discovered on January 1 near Karmy, in southwestern Norway, it took Norwegian authorities more than five months from that date to confirm his identity. The identification was done through DNA collection and matching, with the help of specialists from the University of Oslo hospital.

We did not have a missing baby reported in Norway and no family had contacted police, said Camilla Tjelle Waage, head of police investigations. General Blue was not a Norwegian brand either [and] indicating that the baby was not from Norway.

The remaining Artins family has reportedly been notified and his remains will be returned to Iran for burial.