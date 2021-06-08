UN war crimes tribunals on Tuesday upheld a sentence of genocide and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic in a move welcomed by global troop rights chiefs, world leaders and others.

The decision by five judges at the UN International Waste Mechanism for The Criminal Tribunals in The Hague without Mladics appealing against the decision of a lower court rejected on all grounds.

Mladic, 78, led Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

He was convicted in 2017 on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, including terrorizing the civilian population of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo during a 43-month siege and killing more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica. in 1995.

He was convicted by the court and ordered to serve life imprisonment, but appealed both the verdict and the sentence.

But UN judges on Tuesday rejected his appeal in its entirety. The first decision was final and can not be appealed further.

The decision, meanwhile, was quickly welcomed by a number of world leaders, including UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet and United States President Joe Biden, among others.

Bachelet, the UN human rights chief, praised Martha’s decision.

She said in a statement that she underscores the determination of the international justice system to ensure accountability no matter how long it may take in the Mladics case, almost three decades after he committed his horrific crimes.

Bachelet also urged officials and the press to refrain from revisionist narratives, divisive rhetoric and incitement to hatred following this decision.

The crimes of the Mladics were the disgusting peak of hatred driven by political gain. Today’s decision has to do with his individual responsibility for his horrific actions, not for collective punishment or sharing of guilt against any particular community, she said.

Joe Biden

Biden welcomed the historic confirmation of life imprisonment for the Mladics.

This historic trial shows that those who commit horrific crimes will be held accountable, Biden said in a statement.

It also reinforces our shared determination to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world, he added.

My thoughts today are with all the surviving families of the many victims of the Mladics atrocities. We can never erase the tragedy of their death, but I hope today’s trial provides some relief for all those who are grieving.

Alice Wairimu Nderitu

Nderitu, special adviser to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on genocide prevention, said Tuesday’s decision provides historic and final security for victims and survivors.

He also sends an extremely important message across the Western Balkans where we see the denial of genocide and the glorification of convicted criminals like Mladic not only continue but grow, Nderitu said in a joint statement with Bachelet.

Heiko Maas

Germany’s foreign minister backed the judges’ decision to confirm Mladic’s life sentence as a triumph.

Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter that he was relieved by the decision of the Hague tribunals and hoped that the rejection of Mladics’s appeal would be a definite consolation for the victims and the grieving.

Charles Michel

The President of the European Council described the decision as an important step in ensuring justice for the victims of genocide.

This will help us all put the painful past and put the future first, Michel said on Twitter.

The final decision by the international court in the case against Ratko Mladi is another important step in ensuring justice for the victims. This will help us all put the painful past first and put the future first.

Jasmin Mujanovic

Mujanovic, a political scientist specializing in Southeast European affairs, welcomed the courts’ decision to uphold Mladic’s sentences and his recent ongoing imprisonment.

But he criticized the decision to reject an appeal by Mladics prosecutors of innocence on another genocide charge linked to ethnic cleansing at the start of the Bosnian war.

The court again failed to accept that the genocide in Bosnia was not located in Srebrenica, Mujanovic wrote on Twitter.

But damn it [Mladic] leave the world quiet, locked in a cage. A better death than he gave to his victims.

Arnesa Buljusmic-Kustura

Buljusmic-Kustura, a writer and lecturer on genocide, fascism and ethnonationalism, said she had mixed feelings about Tuesday’s developments, which saw Chief Justice Prisca Matimba Nyambe oppose some of the court rulings regarding Mladic.

Life sentence. Life in prison. But he should have a life while thousands of our people will never do that, she wrote on Twitter.

I have mixed feelings. Especially given that the presiding judge objected. This is not the end, really. As it will only further feed the Serbian ethno-nationalists.

Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the ruling as a manifestation of justice, adding that the UN ruling would not ease the grief of relatives of those who died in Srebrenica.

We hope the decision will serve social peace and reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region and contribute to the prevention of similar crimes, the ministry added in a statement.