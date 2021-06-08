Top News, Media Sources Get a Hit – Top International News





1. US red markets in anticipation of more economic signs US markets traded on Thursday ahead of the announcement of consumer price and inflation data. The announcement will be crucial in predicting how long the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged. Crude oil prices cooled continuing yesterday’s trend, following oversupply concerns. The big banks stayed in the red as tech companies grew. Bitcoin is trading in the red after the US successfully recovered a large portion of the ransom paid to hackers during the closure of the Colonial Pipeline last month. This has proven that Bitcoin is now more traceable than ever by government authorities. Stoxx Europe is up 0.25% Dow Jones is down 0.20% NASDAQ is up 0.32% 2 Apple is approaching battery companies for its EV Apple is moving forward with its plans for an Electric Vehicle and the company is in talks with China’s CATL and BYD regarding battery supplies. CATL and BYD rank first and fourth in the automotive battery industry. 3. Amazon to open data centers in Spain Amazon Web Services are ready to invest Rs 10,922 Rres to open data centers in Spain by 2022. The amount will be invested in 10 years for capital expenditures, center construction, equipment imports and operating costs. 4. BAT expects higher sales growth from electronic cigarettes Cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) raises its annual sales growth forecast by more than 5% after its introduction of electronic cigarettes. Only the Vuse e-cigarettes and glo tobacco heating products of the enterprise have a consumer base of 1.49 harvest. 5. Top News, Media Sources Get A Hit Numerous news and media sources like Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify and the New York Times are in global decline. According to the latest available reports, a problem in the US-based IT service provider quickly caused the global outage. 6. Network Equipment Business Will Support: Samsung Samsung Electronics said the network hardware business is growing rapidly as 5G operations accelerate across countries. Although the company ranks only 5th in 5G network equipment, recent deals with multiple carriers like Verizon are a good sign. 7. The Wolf Manufacturer from Wall Street named in the $ 1 million $ 250 million suit Riza Aziz, one of the producers of Wall Street Wolf and stepfather of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been appointed by 1MDB in a case of $ 250 million (s 1,800 crore). It is a major ongoing scandal over the alleged misuse of public property under the regime of Najib Razaks. The case is one of several against individuals and companies including JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank filed by 1Malaysia Development Berhad to recover assets worth more than $ 23 billion (s 1.65 kh crore). 8. Teslas China Wholesales grows 29% in May after the April collapse Tesla China shipments returned in May after production was suspended for maintenance last month. Low demand concerns still exist for next month. Following Tesla’s dream of running China, from government subsidies to good sales, the company is now facing several issues. Investors have been worried about a protest at a car show in Shanghai in mid-April and a series of collisions involving cars. Tesla is planning to sell its first car in India this year. 9. European companies investing more in China After the Pandemic In a potential threat to India’s economic growth, European businesses are pumping investment into China following the country’s rapid recovery from the pandemic last year. According to a survey, more and more European companies are reporting that they will expand in China this year. 10. Biden Announces Chip Growth Plan, Medical Product U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled a strategy to secure key drug supply chains for semiconductors. The country is also considering importing on tariffs on magnets. The White House has recommended at least $ 50 billion (s Rs 3.7 billion) in semiconductor research and manufacturing funding in the US to compete with China in this area. The whole world is currently experiencing a shortage of semiconductors, even being felt by Indian automobile manufacturers.

