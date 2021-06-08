US News and World Report announces the best over-the-counter medications – WRCBtv.com

US News and World Report have partnered with Pharmacy Times for the 25th year in a row to produce OTC Guide, an annual list of over-the-counter medications are recommended to treat various diseases and ailments.

The guide offers recommendations for more than 1,000 brands in over 130 product categories based on the advice of thousands of pharmacists across the country.

The complete list of the best products is available online.

Current subject

Probably the most important product in everyone’s medicine cabinets during the coronavirus pandemic, the hand cleanser had its moment in the sun this year. The OTC guide said the winning item from this group was Purell hand cleanser, praising the brand’s high alcohol content.

Good old-fashioned soap and water were also important as proper hand hygiene is one of the most effective barriers against infectious diseases.

The guide rated an antibacterial soap produced by Hibiclens. Originally designed for use in hospitals, the soap is now available for home use, begins to work in contact with the skin and provides protection for up to 24 hours.

Gastrointestinal

To reduce acid and heartburn symptoms, the guide recommends Pepcid, a histamine blocker that starts working in less than an hour and can last up to 12 hours. Other heartburn treatments, such as antacids, are more short-acting, and proton pump inhibitors may take days to achieve full effect, making Pepcid the best of both worlds.

Pain

For headaches, the OTC Guide recommends Tylenol, which uses acetaminophen to treat minor pain, including fever.

The drug has been in use since the 1950s and has “provided … a lot of experience with the active ingredients and a lot of confidence in its safety and effectiveness”.

The report also recommends Tylenol for children for younger children, as it is just as safe and versatile.

While medications are effective and can be used in combination with other medications, the guide recommends that people do not consume more than is advised.

Consumers should also check that they are not taking multiple medications containing acetaminophen. When it comes to dosing children, it is important to review the guidelines, as the amount children should take is based on weight.

Consult a physician before giving Tylenol to children under 2 years of age.

allergy

If you are experiencing seasonal or perennial allergies, the OTC Guide recommends Claritin, an allergy medicine that is considered non-sedative. Since it will not make you drowsy, it is a “good option” for relieving symptoms during the day.

The guide also recommends Claritin for children for young people with allergies.

When sold to children, the product is available as chewable tablets and as a syrup. Parents should follow the dosing instructions closely and consult a physician before giving medication to a child under 2 years of age.

First aid

Summer weather means bites of defects. If you find yourself dealing with bee stings, mosquito bites or other minor injuries, the OTC Guide recommends After Bite, which uses baking soda and ammonia for immediate relief. The convenient, easy-to-use product can be easily carried in an outer bag or picnic basket.

Consumers should be aware that After Bite does not replace epinephrine, which may be necessary in the event of an anaphylactic reaction. If severe symptoms such as sore throat or breathing problems occur, users should seek medical attention immediately.

Cough, cold, flu and sore throat

These minor illnesses can be the punishment of anyone’s existence, especially during the cold and flu season.

To treat cold and flu symptoms, the guide recommends Theraflu products.

The brand has many options, available in a variety of forms, including as a pill, syrup or powder for mixing in the juice. Some of the products can cause drowsiness, so make sure you are taking them at the right time of day and many branded products include acetaminophen, so be careful when using it with other medicines like Tylenol.

To suppress cough, try Cepacol laminates. These medications are a good option to treat a sore throat and contain benzocaine, a mild anesthetic that numbs the throat and relieves pain. Some versions of the product also include dextromethorphan for direct support for cough suppression.

For children, the OTC guide recommends using Dimetapp to treat coughs and colds. Available in a variety of fragrances and formulations, the product helps with congestion, coughing, aches and pains. Be sure to follow the dosing instructions closely when giving the medication to children.

For a sore throat, try Zarbee’s Naturals, a brand that offers cough syrup, lotion and spray. Products include natural ingredients like marshmallow root extract, honey and blackberry, making them a great alternative for parents looking for natural options.