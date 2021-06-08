Philip Morris International launches new campaign to combat black market trade

NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) today launched a public education initiative entitled United to Protect America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) to fight black market trade. Supported by a coalition of national and state private and public sector partners, the campaign will provide local officials, law enforcement and thought leaders with information and training programs to help tackle illicit trade and raise public awareness. for the depth of the problem as well as the serious consequences caused to states and municipalities by black market beneficiaries.
The campaign will run until 2021 in eight states facing critical illicit trade issues: Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Coalition membership consists of brand enforcement leaders and other organizations, including:
American Clothing and Shoes Association (AAFA)
Center for Counterfeiting and Product Protection at Michigan State University
Arizona Truck Association (ATA)
BrandShield
Florida Petroleum Traders Association (FPMA)
Florida Association of Restaurants and Housing (FRLA)
Florida Retail Federation (FRF)
GrindStone Strategic Consultancy
Illinois Fuel and Minority Association (IFRA)
Illinois Manufacturers Association (IMA)
Illinois Retail Association (IRMA)
International Coalition Against Illegal Economies (ICAIE)
Investigative Consultants
Levi Strauss & Co.
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department
Merck & Co., Inc.
Michigan Chamber of Commerce
Michigan Dealers Association (MRA)
Michigan Transportation Association (MTA)
National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)
National Coordination Center for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR Center)
Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Pennsylvania Food Traders Association (PFMA)
Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA)
Michigan Police Officers Association (POAM)
Philip Morris International (PMI)
Procter & Gamble Company
Sanofi
SAS
plan
Tommy Hilfiger
US Chamber of Commerce
United States Council on International Business (USCIB)
Illegal trade is a major problem that fuels serious organized crime networks and damages our economy. Regardless of the merchandise, these criminals will seize every opportunity to exploit markets and communities to intensify their evil activities, said Martin King, CEO of PMI America. PMI is pleased to have joined so many cross-sectoral partners who are leading the fight against illegal trade and black market criminals taking advantage to the detriment of American security.
Counterfeit and smuggled goods pose serious threats in many states. The situation has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with criminals taking advantage of opportunities to traffic all kinds of counterfeit and illegal products, including the much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE). As of January 2020, counterfeit goods online are almost dumped 40 percent.
In today’s hyper-connected world, the only one through open dialogue, cooperation and sharing of best practices between the parties in the public and private sectors, as well as civil society, that we can continuously improve and advance efforts against illicit trade and crime. networks that benefit from it.
PMI has more than two decades of experience in the fight against the illicit trade in tobacco products. The company invests significantly in supply chain controls through precautionary and safeguard measures, implements tracking and tracing solutions worldwide in accordance with strict regulatory requirements, and implements due diligence of customers and suppliers. PMI works with private and public actors to help advance global anti-trafficking efforts, including through IMPACT OF PMI, a global initiative that supports third – party projects against illicit trade and related crimes.
For more information on PMI’s illegal trade prevention efforts, visit StopIllegal.com.
For more information on US IT efforts to combat and engage in illicit trade, visit USAIT.org.
About US-IT
United to Protect America from Illegal Trade (US-IT) is a public-private partnership that protects the security and prosperity of Americans from black market criminals.
Philip Morris International: Giving a smoke-free future
Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society , the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the production and sale of cigarettes, as well as smokeless products, electronics and related accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI sends versions of its IQOS Platform 1 consumables and consumables for Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the US, where these products have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Tobacco Product Application Path (PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Tobacco Product (MRTP), revealing that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future in a new category of non-smoking products that, although they have no risks, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific certification, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The PMI smokeless product portfolio includes non-combustible, non-nicotine vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI tobacco-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in major cities or across the country, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults worldwide have already passed on IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.