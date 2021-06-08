Saudi Arabia: The imminent execution of a young man is prohibited





In response to the news that Mustafa al-Darwish could face imminent execution after his case was referred to the State Security Presidency after the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Lynn Maalouf said: Saudi authorities must immediately stop all plans to execute Mustafa al-Darwish, who was convicted of participating in anti-government riots and sentenced to death after a deeply erroneous trial based on a so-called confession obtained through torture. Time is running out fast to save his life. The use of the death penalty is a heinous violation of the right to life in all circumstances. Continuing with this execution will greatly undermine Saudi Arabia’s recent progress in using the death penalty which saw an 85% drop in executions in the Kingdom in 2020. The use of the death penalty is a heinous violation of the right to life in all circumstances. Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International

International human rights law strictly prohibits the use of the death penalty for people under the age of 18 at the time of the crime. Given that the official indictment does not specify the exact month of the alleged crimes, Mustafa al-Darwish may have been 17 or 18 years old at the time. Instead of killing Mustafa al-Darwish, the authorities should immediately break his conviction and order a fair retrial of his case. Wallpapers: In the last week of May 2021, the Mustafa al-Darwishs case was referred to the Presidency of State Security. In the absence of transparent information about the trials, it is Amnesty International’s assessment that this referral could signal his immediate execution once the King ratifies his death sentence. Mustafa al-Darwish, 26, was arrested in May 2015 for his alleged involvement in the riots between 2011 and 2012. During his detention, he was placed in solitary confinement and held in jail for six months and denied entry. in a lawyer until his trial two years later, violating his right to a fair trial. In March 2018 he was sentenced to death by the Specialized Criminal Court on a range of charges including participating in armed rebellion against rulers, blocking roads and sowing discord; forming an armed terrorist network and firing on security officials and seeking to disrupt national cohesion through his participation in more than 10 riots. Amnesty International opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception, regardless of the nature or circumstances of the crime; guilt, innocence or other characteristics of the individual; or the method used to perform the execution.

