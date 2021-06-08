International
Travel restriction levels were lowered for dozens of countries by the CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed travel health noticesfor dozens of opponents at a lower risk level Monday, adjusting travel instructions for vaccinated Americans in the process.
A total of 62 destinations including Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy, France and Germany withdrew from very high level COVID-19 Level 4 at COVID-19 Level 3 level at CDC list of travel recommendations, whichassesses risks by country.
While the CDChad advised all travelers to avoid these destinations as they were considered “COVID-19veryhigh”, it now warns travelers to make sure they are fully vaccinated before traveling to these regions. Unvaccinated travelers should avoid non-essential travel to Level 3 destinations, the agency said.
The changes come as vaccination levels across the US continue to rise. Since Monday, 51.6% of the total US populationhad at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 42.1% were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
What are the new CDC travel guides?
The CDC Travel Guide now provides specific advice for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
Recent updates follow The CDC decision sets out the criteria it uses to determine travel health notification levels to better distinguish countries with severe outbreak situations from countries with sustained but controlled spread, COVID-19, “according to its website.
‘Do not travel’ list:US State Department raises preparedness level for countries due to COVID-19
The update ensures that travel health notification levels reflect the current global situation and are in line with it international travel guides, “which says people should not travel unless fully vaccinated, the CDC said in a statement Tuesday.
About a quarter of the 246 destinations listed on the CDC travel recommendations pageare at Level 4, where the CDC says those who “should travel” to these destinations should make sure they are fully vaccinated. North Korea, Haiti, Nicaragua and Uzbekistan added to the scale on Monday.
According to the CDC website, about 64 destinations are now at Level 3.
Twenty-one are listed in Level 2, which is considered moderated by COVID-19. The CDC requires that travelers be fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations and says that unvaccinated travelers who are at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should avoid non-essential travel to these destinations. Seventeen destinations moved into this class on Monday, including El Salvador, Finland and Kenya.
Country of Japan in travel advisory lists:What we know about the Tokyo Olympics
Another 56 are rated Level 1, in which the CDC suggests that Americans make sure they are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations. Thirty-four countries were added to the level on Monday, including Israel, Fiji and South Korea.
13 other destinations including Ireland and the US Virgin Islands were given a “level unknown” label on Monday. The CDC suggests avoiding trips to these destinations.
The State Department, which factor in the CDC guidelines when appointing its travel advisors, updated its U.S. travel advice as well this week.
But these alerts also take into account other factors, including travel restrictions, crime and terrorism, related to COVID-19, so State Department alert levels may not always match CDC health notification levels. ve.
A statement Tuesday from state departments said it would continue to monitor health and safety conditions worldwide, working with the CDC and other agencies as conditions evolve.
France welcomes returned travelers:France decides to welcome Americans vaccinated with negative PCR test starting June 9
‘Absolutely critical for both countries’:US and UK airlines demand removal of travel restrictions
Can Americans Travel to Spain ?:Yes, if you received the COVID-19 vaccine
Which countries reduced from level 4 ‘very high’ to level 3 ‘high’ COVID risk on the CDC scale?
Here is a list of recently moved destinationsLevel 3, According to the CDC.
- Andorra
- Ecuador
- Armenia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Belarus
- Bonaire
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- BOTSWANA
- PERU
- Indonesia
- Bulgaria
- Japan
- Canada
- Malaysia
- Cyprus
- Philippines
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Guyana
- Guadeloupe
- GUATEMALA
- St. Lucia
- Honduras
- Hungary:
- Iran
- Ital
- Saint-Martin
- Timor-Leste
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Chuang
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lebanon
- libya
- Luxembourg
- Mexico
- Mali i Zi
- Northern Macedonia
- Norway
- Oman
- Panama
- poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Romania
- Russia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Tunisia
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
What other countries moved the levels?
Here is a list of recently moved destinationsdifferent levels, according to the CDC.
- North Korea: Change from Unknown Level to Level 4
- Haiti: Change from Level 3 to Level 4
- Nicaragua: Change from unknown level to level 4
- Uzbekistan: Change from unknown level to level 4
- Angola: Change from Level 3 to Level 2
- Cambodia: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Barbados: Change from Level 3 to Level 2
- Bermuda: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Cameroon: Change from Level 3 to Level 2
- Curacao: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Djibouti: Change from Level 4 to Level 3
- El Salvador: Change from Level 3 to Level 2
- Equatorial Guinea: Change from Level 3 to Level 2
- Faroe Islands: Change from Level 1 to Level 2
- Finland: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Gabon: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Guam: Change from Level 3 to Level 2
- Kenya: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Liechtenstein: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Moldova: Change from Level 4 to Level 2
- Uganda: Change from Level 1 to Level 2
- Albania: Change from Level 4 to Level 1
- Anguilla: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Antigua and Barbuda: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Belize: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Benin: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Fiji: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Falkland Islands: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Burkina Faso: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Burundi: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Chad: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Laos: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Cote d’Ivoire: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Dominica: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Eswatini: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- South Korea: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Gambia: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Ghana: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Iceland: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Singapore: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Isle of Man: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Israel: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Malawi: Change from level 3 to level 1
- Malta: Change from Level 4 to Level 1
- Morocco: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Mozambique: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Niger: Change from Level 4 to Level 1
- Rwanda: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Saint Barthelemy: Change from Level 4 to Level 1
- Senegal: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Togo: Change from Level 3 to Level 1
- Zambia: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Zimbabwe: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- French Polynesia: Change from Level 2 to Level 1
- Turks and Caicos: Change from Level 4 to Level 1
- Afghanistan: Change from level 4 to unknown level
- Aruba: Change from Level 4 to Unknown Level
- British Virgin Islands: Change from Level 1 to Unknown Level
- Guernsey: Change from level 1 to unknown level
- Samoa: Change from Level 1 to Unknown Level
- Ireland: Change from level 4 to unknown level
- Martinique: Change from Level 4 to Unknown Level
- Mayotte: Change from level 4 to unknown level
- Monaco: Change from level 4 to unknown level
- Saba: Change from Level 1 to Unknown Level
- US Virgin Islands: Change from Level 4 to Unknown Level
- San Marino: Change from level 4 to unknown level
- Sudan: Change from level 3 to unknown level
