The UK is urging the EU to move into post-Brexit trade with Ireland





Police officers stand near port security as a truck enters the entrance to Port Larne, Northern Ireland, Britain, 1 January 2021. REUTERS / Phil Noble / File Photo

Britain will tell the European Union on Wednesday that time is running out to find solutions to facilitate post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, saying any further legal action by the bloc will not “make life easier” for people in the province. Since completing its exit from the EU late last year, Britain’s relations with it have soured, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith over part of their trade deal covering the movement of goods in Ireland. Veriut. British Brexit Minister David Frost will meet with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic in London to try to resolve disputes over the Northern Ireland protocol, but so far months of talks have done little to overcome the stalemate. Brussels accuses London of violating the agreement by failing to enforce controls on some goods moving from Britain to its Northern Ireland province and has begun legal action over the British government’s unilateral extension of a pardon period. London says there is no solution because some of the checks disrupt supplies in Northern Ireland supermarkets. He points to rising tensions between pro-British unionists in the province. “When I meet Maros Sefcovic later today my message will be clear: time is short and practical solutions are needed now for the protocol to work,” Frost said in a statement, calling for flexibility to find solutions “that enjoy the trust of all communities “. “Further threats of legal action and trade retaliation from the EU will not make life easier for shoppers in Strabane who cannot afford to buy their favorite product.” His words were in response to an article Sefcovic wrote in the Telegraph on Tuesday when he warned Britain that the EU “would not be ashamed to react quickly, decisively and decisively” if it considered Britain to be violating its legal obligations. Read more London and Brussels say they want to find solutions, but accuse each other of not being involved with various competing proposals. The amnesty period for some goods expires on June 30, and a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there was “no case for preventing the sale of chilled meat in Northern Ireland”. “What is needed is pragmatism and reasonable solutions to resolve issues as they stand before us,” Frost said. “This job is important. And it is becoming more and more urgent.” Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

