Fed outlines $ 647 million plan to save salmon in declining Pacific

The federal government is announcing its new $ 647 million, five-year plan to preserve salmon stocks in the Pacific, as the “largest and most transformative” salmon investment in history.

The Salmon Pacific Strategy will put money in four pillars: conservation and administration, openings, crop transformation, and integrated management.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan said the goal is not just to stop the decline, but to increase stocks in abundance.

“Just to make sure we are able to have sustainable long-term fishing on the west coast and in the Yukon,” she said. “We are at a point in time here where we can not wait any longer. We are seeing some reserves drop by up to 90 percent.”

Jordan said one of the first initiatives will see an additional $ 100 million for the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund to speed up work done by groups working to rebuild salmon habitats.

Two new keys are also at work to boost salmon growth and help stabilize existing populations and recreational fishing opportunities.

Salmon stocks in almost all areas of BC are at historic levels, including 12 of the 13 Fraser River populations, which are considered endangered.

Habitat loss, human activity and climate change are the most significant threats.

“Salmon could be the 21st century canary in the coal mine when it comes to climate change,” said Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

In December, the federal government announced the phase of 19 open-net fish farms in the Discovery Islands near the Campbell River after indigenous groups said the farms were spreading sea lice and other fatal pathogens to migrate wild salmon.

Foreign-owned fish farms have begun legal action against the government.

In April, a federal court judge issued two orders for aquaculture enterprises on Discovery Island allowing them to temporarily replenish three of the fish farms by overcoming the legal challenge.

The ordinance was issued on the basis of harm to businesses and communities.

Jordan said addressing salmon decline in the Pacific would not be a quick fix.

“It will take patience and all hands on deck. Salmon cannot be protected when and when it is most suitable. Species should be a clear priority throughout the region for years to come,” she said.

Last week, a survey by Sierra Club BC and Insights West found that declining salmon stocks were the main social and environmental concern of British Colombians, linked to COVID-19 and poverty.