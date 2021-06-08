International
Former police officer guilty of misconduct after strangling female officer | UK News
A formerly experienced police officer has been found guilty of misconduct after he strangled a young female colleague, scissors in the face and directed highly sexualized insults at her.
PC Simon Hawxwell, who served in the provinces of Hampshire for 18 years, left his new co-worker in fear of being cut off when he kept the scissors on the page in the office.
Hawxwell, 47, who refused to attend his disciplinary hearing, was found guilty of two counts of misconduct. He had already left the force, but was told he would be fired if he was still serving and added to the banned list.
The panel heard that Hawxwell and his wife, Officer A the only female on the team were on a break at Portsmouth Central Station in June 2020 when he put his arm around her throat, leaving her struggling to breathe and asked her if he liked being drowned while having sex.
A day later, during a job vacancy talk, Hawxwell said the new recruits had to have massive breasts.
Officer A, who had only been on the team for six months, said: He would make sexually explicit comments quite often so I was not surprised by that, but I was getting a little fed up with it, it made me feel quite crazy.
I do not think he liked the fact that I answered him, the smile that had appeared on his face and his voice became more serious. He told me something and I said, Dont talk to me like that, and then he said, I’ll talk to you any way I want, you little slut.
He came towards my face with scissors, they did not touch my face, but were an inch and a half away for a fraction of a second I was afraid I would become cut.
The hearing was told that there was a culture of making jokes about sex on the Hawxwells team and that they received a warning for inappropriate jokes just a few months ago.
Hawxwell, who denied the aggravated behavior, said the incidents were jokes and that he would often use humor to relieve work stress and pressures.
Alice Sims, chair of the panel, said his comments were extremely misguided attempts at banks, but nevertheless they were violations that he failed to act with self-control and treat Officer A with respect and courtesy.
In December six members of the Hampshire Police Organized Crime Unit were found guilty of misconduct after a secret mistake recorded them regularly making offensive remarks, including greeting strangers. An investigation revealed that part of the office where a black officer worked was called corner Africa.
Deputy Police Chief Sara Glen said: Hampshire Police will not tolerate any sexist behavior by our officers and those who choose to ignore this have no place in the modern police force.
We expect our officers to maintain the highest levels of professionalism and integrity at all times, on and off duty.
