US Reduces Travel Risk for Japan, Where COVID Still Shades OlympicsExBulletin

Koji Sasahara / AP The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department have released new travel advisors reducing the COVID-19 threat to more than 90 countries and territories, including Japan, which is embroiled in a new wave of infections ahead of next month’s Olympics. CDC downgraded Japan from Top Level 4 risk category to Level 3 on Monday, first Reuters reported. He also moved 61 more countries to the same layer and another 50 dropped to Level 2 or Level 1. Furthermore, the CDC has revised its rating for the United States from Level 4 to Level 3. Just last month The State Department was warning Americans not to travel to the host country of this summer’s Olympics, issuing a Level 4 Advice: Do not Travel for Japan. This sparked international controversy as Japanese officials insisted the nation would be prepared for the Games starting on July 23 after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic. But on Tuesday the State Department followed the CDC leadership, giving the country a new Level 3 assessment. The change is not an enthusiastic endorsement as the guidelines urge Americans to “review the trip to Japan,” but it puts the department more closely in line with the White House position on the issue. The Biden administration has ADOPTED Tokyo Olympics despite horrific warnings from health experts in Japan. footprint Eugene Hoshiko / AP

Eugene Hoshiko / AP Health conditions across Japan remain bleak as officials fail to contain the spread of the virus As NPR’s Anthony Kuhn reported, “The spread in Japan of variant virus strains has slowed the decline in case numbers. Some hospitals are left excessively elongated from COVID-19 patients, and some people have died at home without being able to access medical care. ” The country has also been slow in delivering vaccines less than 4% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to at the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The cumulative effect of the circumstances has led to the raising of voices in Japan against the Olympic Games. But despite the grim reality, Japanese officials are determined that the Games will continue safely. And the International Olympic Committee plans to implement strict measures to prevent viruses that include keeping athletes isolated from the general population. The IOC is also banning overseas fans from the Games. Doctors warn of an Olympic type of cornavirus But even with those measures, the head of a Japanese medical union warned late last month of the dangers of a possible Type of Olympic coronavirus with the arrival of tens of thousands of visitors from 200 nations around the world. “All the different mutant types of virus that exist in different countries will be concentrated and collected here in Tokyo,” Naoto Ueyama told a news conference on May 27, Reuters reported. “We can not deny the possibility of the emergence of a new type of virus.” Ueyama added: “If such a situation were to arise, it could even mean that a Tokyo Olympic string of the virus would be named in this way, which would be a great tragedy and something that would be the target of criticism. , even for 100 years. “

