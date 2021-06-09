RCMP makes arrests in probe into sexual assault linked to Hamilton bars and restaurants – Hamilton





Hamilton police say an arrest was made after a lengthy investigation into multiple sexual assaults linked to restaurants and bars in Hamilton, St. Louis. Catharines and the Niagara region. On June 2, the RCMP arrested 41-year-old Jesse Chiavaroli in Burnaby BC on six counts of sexual assault. Investigators with the Hamilton Police say that as a result of information from the community, they launched an investigation into Chiavaroli, working together with the OPP and the Niagara Regional Police. Chiavaroli was taken into custody in BC and returned to Hamilton for a suspended sentence. Read more: Man charged with driving injury in Dundas crash: Hamilton police Police say he is a former resident of Niagara and Hamilton and has worked in the restaurant and restaurant industry in downtown St. Louis. Catharines and Niagara Falls from 2009 to 2015. Trends ‘This is a terrorist attack’: Trudeau condemns the tragedy in London, Ont. which left 4 dead

4 killed in London, Ont. the attack is likely to be targeted for being Muslim, police say The story goes down the ad Chiavaroli also worked in the hospitality industry in Hamilton from 2015 to 2018. Police believe there may be more casualties. Victims in Hamilton can report crimes to Hamilton Police by contacting the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-540-5553 or by submitting an online report to hamiltonpolice.on.ca. In the Niagara Region, you can contact Const. Philip Gavin at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009078. In communities served by OPP, victims can reach Const. Martin Hachey at 705-455-4321. Police say they want all survivors of sexual violence to know they trust them and we will respect their choice when they report an incident. Information can be done anonymously by calling Stoppers Crime at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting tips online at crimestoppershamiIton.com. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







