Exploring public service on campus and overseas

As a Stanford student, Jasmine Dalsgaard studied economics and explored her interest in public service on a trip that included spending a summer working in Bangladesh as a field research assistant for an international health research organization. In a research project, she contributed to an analysis of the health and environmental impacts of the transition from firewood to liquefied gas as a cooking fuel in refugee camps populated by Rohingya refugees who had fled persecution in their homeland Myanmar. As a sophomore, Dalsgaard became a service researcher at Branner Hall, a residential community dedicated to exploring public service life and civic engagement. As a young woman, she led the service scholars program while serving as a Resident Assistant (RA) in the dormitory. This year, Dalsgaard took first-year students under her wing, doing dual duties as RA at Branner Hall and at a graduate student residence, where she lived in fear during the pandemic. As their person to go to the dormitory, she drew on her experience and knowledge as a student and as an older sister she has three younger siblings to help first year students thrive during turbulent times. At Stanford, she helped create a new student community on campus by co-founding the King International Development Association, a club for students interested in international development issues in the field she plans to explore after graduation. Dalsgaard said the field offers a wide range of career opportunities working for a social impact advisory firm, or a philanthropic, community or non-governmental organization. She will take the first step on that journey in the fall when starting an 11-month fellowship in a philanthropic organization as a Tom Ford Fellow, a program of the Haas Center for Public Service at Stanford. Looking back, Dalsgaard said the society she found as a member of Stanford Christian Students helped her support and deepen her faith throughout her university years. Looking ahead, Dalsgaard said he hopes the 2021 Class itself will have the courage and confidence to do what they want personally and professionally. I have a lot of love to give and I find no greater joy than serving others, she said. In a world that teaches us to think for ourselves first, I hope to deliberately challenge that instinct in the things I do, big and small. Image credit: Andrew Brodhead

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos