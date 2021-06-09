International
World Oceans Day: Life and Living
The ocean covers over 70% of the planet and produces at least 50% of the planet oxygen. It governs our weather and climate, is home to most of the earth’s biodiversity, and is the primary source of protein for more than one billion people worldwide. The blue economy, which is estimated at 3-6 trillion US dollars / year, accounts for more than three-quarters of world trade and provides livelihoods for over 6 billion people.
We have an opportunity and responsibility once in a generation to rectify our relationship with the natural world including the worlds and oceans, said United Nations Secretary-General AntnioGuterres in a message.
WMO World Oceans Day activities also present new Video and WMO, narrated by UN Ocean Envoy, Ambassador Peter Thomson, highlighting the vital role of the ocean in our interconnected world, the growing impact of climate change, and the need for better ocean services, science, and observations to protect life in sea and in coastal areas. This will be shown inside UN Virtual Ocean World Day Ceremony.
WMO has also launched a new page on Ocean: an easy access point from which you can learn about the various ocean activities that OMM is working to support Members.
Climate change
The WMOs report on the state of the global climate 2020 highlighted the increasing stress on the ocean as a result of climate change. The ocean absorbs about 23% of annual anthropogenic CO2 emissions into the atmosphere and acts as a protector against climate change. However, CO2 reacts with seawater, lowering its pH and leading to acidification of the ocean. This in turn reduces its ability to absorb CO2 from the atmosphere. Acidification and deoxygenation of the ocean have continued, affecting ecosystems, marine life and fisheries.
The ocean also absorbs more than 90% of excess heat from human activities. 2019 saw the highest ocean heat content recorded, and this trend is likely to continue into 2020. The rate of ocean warming over the past decade was higher than the long-term average, indicating a continuous heat uptake trapped by greenhouse gases.
Over 80% of the ocean area experienced at least one sea heat wave in 2020. The percentage of ocean that experienced strong marine heat waves (45%) was higher than that experienced moderate sea heat waves (28 %).
The global average sea level has risen throughout the satellite’s altitude record (since 1993). It has recently grown at a higher rate in part due to increased ice melting in Greenland and Antarctica. Overall, the global average sea level continued to rise in 2020.
Sea ice is melting, with profound consequences for the rest of the globe, through changing weather patterns and accelerating sea level rise. In 2020, the annual Arctic sea ice minimum was among the lowest recorded, exposing the Polar communities to abnormal coastal flooding and stakeholders, such as transportation and fishing, to the dangers of sea ice.
In his opening remarks mother UN Ocean Conference High Level Debate June 1, Ambassador Thomson stressed the importance of the WBO’s ocean and climate science and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The oceans are acidifying at the fastest rate in the history of the planet. It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for many ocean ecosystems and species to adapt to such rapid change, said Ambassador Thomson. The massive contribution of the Oceans to the mitigation and adaptation required in the face of climate change and the loss of biodiversity is ready; but if we are to reap those benefits, from now on the protection of its well-being must be at the center of considerations, he said.
Maritime and Coastal Services
Warm ocean temperatures helped boost a record Atlantic hurricane season in 2020 and are expected to contribute to another active season in 2021.
The threat posed by intense tropical cyclones was once again highlighted by the very powerful Cyclone Tauktae, which struck off the west coast of India in May and killed more than 100 people including sailors on a barge at sea. Many thousands of people were evacuated by the raging storm that was approaching, at a time when India was shaking from the impact of COVID-19.
These tragic incidents highlight the urgent need for better information, communication and preparedness measures to mitigate the impact of maritime hazards. This was the focus from the WMO and International Maritime Organization (IMO)) for their First International Symposium on Extreme Marine Weather for Marine Life Safety, in 2019. Preparations are underway for ongoing action in 2nd Symposium, to be organized by Indonesias BMKG.
WMO works with partners like IMO andInternational Hydrographic Organization (IHO) in support of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), which was adopted two years after the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.
Marine services also include met-ocean support for emergencies such as Search and Rescue operations and environmental, such as oil and chemical spills, as highlighted last year by accidents in the Indian Ocean near Mauritius and Sri Lanka.
Given that about 40% of the global population lives within 100 km of the coast, there is also a great need to protect communities from coastal hazards, such as waves, hurricane flooding, swelling and sea level rise, through improvement of High Risk Early Warning Systems and Impact Based Predictions.
The WMO Coastal Flood Prediction Initiative is assisting these efforts as demonstrated last week during a massive swelling event that struck Fiji on May 31st and June 1st. Using operational models since 2019 (as part of the WMO-facilitated Coastal Flood Prediction Project funded by the Korea Meteorological Administration), the Fiji Meteorological Service issued harmful swelling alerts and warnings. These were agreed upon and fortunately no lives were lost.
Ocean Observations
Technological advances are revolutionizing our ability to systematically monitor the ocean and thus understand its role in weather and climate.
Much of the information underlying such marine, weather, and climate forecasts comes from globally coordinated ocean basin scale monitoring systems, both satellite and in situ. These include better observation and forecasting of waves, currents, sea level, water quality and abundance of marine resources.
WMO works closely with UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and other partners, to move forward Global Ocean Surveillance System. But huge geographical and research gaps remain in the surveillance system, which is struggling to meet growing demand for forecasts and services. The need to expand a global ocean surveillance system, funded and designed to meet user demands, is clear and urgent.
There is a need to support new technologies and develop autonomous surveillance instruments, to promote research, and to ensure the sharing of data and information in a timely and accessible manner.
Looking ahead
With the start of the UN Decade in 2021, WMO is committed to safe ocean, projected ocean and transparent ocean goals. Submissions involving WMOsco-sponsored sponsorships – WCRP, GOOS and OceanOps – have been formally approved as Decadactivity,announced today for World Ocean Day. Continued focus on regions is an advantage, especially highlighted during recent Ocean events in RAIII and RAIV. Despite the postponement of2nd Ocean Conferencedue to COVID, the WMO remains engaged in the preparatory process, including the High Level Online Discussions held on 1 June. OBM has also been appointed a Nominating Agency for Earthshot Price: the most prestigious global environmental award in history. Ideas for appearances are encouraged, especially for ocean AND climate Photos from the ground please contact [email protected]
