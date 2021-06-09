Overseas travel permits rise despite Coalition commitment to tighten rules between Covid | News from Australia

Nearly 12,000 Australians received permits to travel abroad in May, a rate higher than the previous three months, despite the federal government promising to look at austerity exemptions.

According to a Guardian Australia analysis of Australian Border Force (ABF) statistics, around 11,879 citizens and residents were exempted in May, a jump of more than 10% on average from 10,353 per month between February and April.

On May 7, the national cabinet agreed that the Commonwealth would consider tightening travel restrictions within the ABF for Australians traveling overseas and extend the restrictions imposed on travel applications to high-risk countries.

The resolution came at the height of a travel ban in India following a push by the governments of Western Australia and Victoria to strengthen inward travel bans.

Many state leaders including New South Wales and the Liberal Prime Ministers of Tasmania have said travel should be restricted to those who absolutely need to travel, but the federal government is considering easing restrictions on vaccinated people.

On June 1, Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed in the Coalition party room that modeling is being done ahead of trials to allow vaccinated people to leave Australia and return with less restrictive quarantine conditions.

The chief executive of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Jenny Lambert, has welcomed the plan, which she says is in line with a PrOPOSAl was given to the government two weeks ago to allow more vaccinated Australians to travel overseas and be isolated when they return.

Australia’s reopening chambers plan is based on three key risk elements: traveler vaccination status; the risk profile of the country where the traveler comes from or goes; and the overall progress of the Australias vaccination program.

Lambert told Guardian Australia the first step was to allow vaccinated Australians to travel abroad and return to Australia, initially with a pilot model form of proper testing and quarantine regime.

On Monday an ABF spokesperson said that from March 25, 2020 to May 31, 2021 it had received 329,180 travel applications and granted 156,507 exemptions to citizens and permanent residents.

About 84,031 were rejected, with the balance sheet completed differently including some that were withdrawn, contained insufficient information or were from people already excluded.

According to a Guardian Australia analysis of ABF statistics provided in response to this and previous requests, Australia experienced an increase in those leaving Australia between September and January.

In the first five months of the travel ban, ABF granted 40,833 exemptions at a rate of about 8,000 per month. But from September to January, about 72,734 exemptions were granted at a rate of about 14,500 per month.

From February to April, ABF provided 31,061 exemptions at a rate of about 10,350 per month. Despite the national cabinet resolution on May 7, about 23,836 applications were made and 11,879 exclusions were granted in May a 14% increase from the previous three-month rate.

A Western Australian government spokesman said the commonwealth is responsible for international border controls, but the WA does not support travel outside Australia unless absolutely necessary, and that is why we called on the commonwealth to tighten the exclusion process.

Ahead of the trip to the G7 summit on Thursday, Scott Morrison will meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss a possible travel bubble between Australia and Singapore, in addition to unrestricted Australian travel to New Zealand.

Australia closed its borders in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, imposing a two-week hotel quarantine on those arriving in the country.

Earlier this month, federal court upheld the legality of the exit ban following a challenge from right-wing Libertyworks opinion.

As Australia is trying to vaccinate its population by the end of 2021, there is pressure on the federal government to provide incentives to take the hit and ease the travel ban that has divided families.

But allowing exemptions for overseas travel increases demand for those wishing to return, at a time when new facilities dedicated to Victoria may be a year away and New South Wales has warned it has no capacity to get more people in hotel quarantine.

About 40,000 Australians remain stranded overseas due to flight shutters imposed as a result of the hotel’s limited quarantine beds.