The nurse says she has been burned so much that she is leaving the profession the day after the strike





An older nurse with 38 years of NHS work experience in Britain and three district health boards here in New Zealand has been enough. Amanda Homewood, 55, will hang her stethoscope a day after she and her colleagues staged a nationwide strike demanding more wages and better working conditions after rejecting the latest offer from district health boards. Whether the nurses union has succeeded in its negotiations with the district health boards or not will have no impact on the future of Homewoods. But she said it was the same bad conditions that put nurses on the streets that pushed her to leave the profession. Tomorrow my last day working as a registered nurse. I am choosing not to register again … after 38 years. READ MORE:

Homewood worked as a clinical nursing specialist for the elderly in Masterton for Wairarapa DHB, but said the situation on other health boards was no different. While I still really enjoy the patient interaction and my clinical work, I am completely burned out by the system. The constant pressure was under, staff levels, increased expectation in us to complete nursing and non-nursing tasks. PIERS FULLER / Sende Masterton nurse Amanda Homewood, or not, is leaving the profession tomorrow saying she is completely burned out. She was on the NZNO union strike at Wairarapa Hospital at Te Ore Ore Rd in Masterton on Wednesday. She said both terms and payment needed to be improved. No holiday cover means you go back to a mountain of work, changes in your work situation which are not properly managed … I am an extremely experienced registered nurse, I got a master’s degree and I earn less than people sitting behind a desk tapping a few keys. Homewood emigrated from the UK 16 years ago and worked for the National Health Service (NHS) before coming to New Zealand. She has worked on three district health boards since then. The problems are the same wherever you go. It’s a real critique of the system and the fact that nurses have historically been extremely underrated. She said her registration was done as a pair of handcuffs and many nurses felt insecure. Every day nurses are going home worried that they will get in trouble for things that are out of their control. Authorities need to wake up to why nurses are hitting. This has to do with the future of healthcare in New Zealand, because I can honestly say, heart to heart promote nursing as a good career choice for anyone who cared about me. We should encourage skilled people in the profession, and you only do this with good pay and good conditions.

