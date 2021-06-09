International
Ben Roberts-Smith case: judge uncomfortable with ex-soldier’s relationship with lawyer | Ben Roberts-Smith
Ben Roberts-Smiths attempting to sue his ex-wife for what he claims illegal access to his emails has hit a court hurdle, with a judge saying he is concerned about media reports that the ex-soldier may be in a relationship with a lawyer who swore an essential oath in the proceedings.
The legal action is taking place in parallel with the act of defamation of Victoria Cross recipients against three newspapers, which he says accused him of war crimes. The Roberts-Smiths legal team has argued that unlawful access to legally privileged information or sensitive to national security may have contaminated defamation proceedings.
A testimony of information and trust was presented on behalf of Roberts-Smith by one of his attorneys. But in a dramatic development Wednesday, Justice Robert Bromwich told federal court he had read media reports showing that Roberts-Smith may have been in a relationship with the lawyer.
Media reporting since then has shown that the decorator of the affidavit was in a personal relationship with the applicant, Bromwich told the court. I was not aware of any of these … I’m not happy with the situation.
It’s a potentially delicate thing, but if the relationship is anything other than a purely professional relationship, I want to know why it was not disclosed.
The lawyers’ name was not mentioned in court, but Roberts-Smith has previously been linked to media lawyer Monica Allen. He has a dog photographed holding hands with Allen, and The Australian Financial Review reported two days ago that he was seen returning to her apartment in moving clothing.
The judge said if the oath witness was in a personal relationship with Roberts-Smith, I consider it should have been revealed.
Arthur Moses, SC, acting for Roberts-Smith, said an alternative oath would be given to the court. He said he was concerned about the rumors and gossip and said it was unusual for a judge to consider media reporting.
Female lawyers have enough to deal with the profession without raising these aspirations against them, he said.
The Roberts-Smiths defamation hearing has been adjourned to Wednesday and will continue with rehearsals by the former soldier Thursday.
The delay is due to the release of new defense department documents to both newspapers and the Roberts-Smiths legal team.
The Roberts-Smiths legal team has argued in court that his high-profile defamation trial could be contaminated because they believe his ex-wife, Emma Roberts, had access to the ex-soldiers’ emails and could had shared legally privileged, or national security information.
Beinshte argued that Roberts had access to Roberts-Smiths emails, including correspondence with his lawyers regarding defamation proceedings and the investigation in Afghanistan conducted by the ADF inspector general.
Roberts-Smith has launched legal action against his estranged ex-wife, seeking all the information she holds from his email account, as well as a statement of who she shared that information with.
Roberts has produced documents in the register of Brisbane federal courts. It is being given for sure in Sydney.
Bromwich said the court should have heard from Roberts about her access to the information.
She could say she had access, no breach of trust, Bromwich. I do not know.
The judge also revealed in court that he had previously met Ben Roberts-Smiths father, Len, in his capacity as director of the Commonwealth Public Prosecution, in connection with a defensive response to the special abuse force that Len Roberts-Smith , a judge and military officer, presided over. But he said: I see no reason why I should be disqualified from this proceeding.
Roberts-Smith, 42, is suing Age, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Canberra Times for defamation over a series of reports published in 2018 which he claims are defamatory because they portrayed him as someone who broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement. and committed war crimes, including murder. In their defense, newspapers have claimed he committed six murders in five separate countries, as well as harassing other soldiers and committing an act of domestic violence in Australia.
Roberts-Smith, a former bodyguard decorated at SAS, has repeatedly denied the allegations as unfounded, saying they were completely without any basis in fact.
