Southern Ocean officially recognized by National Geographic

National Geographic announced on Tuesday that it is officially recognizing the Southern Ocean as the fifth ocean of the Earth. The announcement was made to coincide with World Oceans Day.

The Southern Ocean is a vital place for marine ecosystems and a focal point for the southern hemisphere. It directly surrounds Antarctica, stretching from the continent’s coastline to 60 degrees south latitude, excluding the Drake Pass and the Scottish Sea. Ocean boundaries affect three of the other four oceans on Earth — the Atlantic, the Indian, and the Pacific.

But what makes the Southern Ocean different from the others is that instead of being determined primarily by the land that surrounds it, this body of water is unique because of a current that flows inside.

The ecological boundary of the Southern Ocean follows a synesthetic line around the Antarctic continent called the Antarctic Convergence or polar front pic.twitter.com/eFv7y2DqAQ – National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 8, 2021

The Southern Ocean’s 60-degree-wide southern boundary is roughly the same as the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which, according to National Geographic, brings colder, less salty water than is found just north of the region. This current, estimated to be approximately 34 million years old, is what makes the ecology of the Southern Ocean so distinctive, providing a unique habitat for thousands of species, National Geographic said in its journal.

The ocean also serves as a vital component of Earth’s climate change. It is the only global current on Earth and uses waters from Atlanta, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean to transport heat across the planet.

But National Geographic said the water moving through the ACC is warming and society hopes the new knowledge will help conservation efforts. World Wildlife Fund says on its website that water temperatures vary between 10 degrees Celsius and -2 degrees Celsius, and that if the Southern Ocean warms by only 2 degrees, it could reduce ice cover by up to 30% in key areas. Penguins, birds and other animals rely on ice for breeding.

As described in National Geographic by NOAA marine scientist Seth Sykora-Bodie, the Southern Ocean is unique in that “glaciers are bluer, colder air, more terrifying mountains and more attractive landscapes than anywhere else you can go.”

The cold Antarctic region is a space of white ice and blue waters, as presented in March, 2017, at the U.S. McMurdo Station research facility. NASA’s IceBridge operation has collected annual measurements of Antarctic ice to track changes and help predict sea level rise. (Chris Larsen / NASA via AP) Chris Larsen / AP



National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also recognized the Southern Ocean designation earlier this year, and the American Board of Geographical Names has recognized the ocean since 1999.

Trend news

However, National Geographic said in its announcement Tuesday that scientists around the world have been trying to achieve an official designation for years. In 2000, the participating countries of the International Hydrographic Organization could not agree on the proposed boundaries for the ocean. While borders remain for debate, many IHO members have reached a general consensus that the waters around Antarctica are different. Many IHO members, according to National Geographic, refer to the Southern Ocean as the Southern Ocean. Antarctic Ocean or the Australian Ocean.

As part of the new definition, National Geographic is updating its maps and atlases, which it began doing in 1915. The Society said the ocean would be “treated the same as the four traditional ones” and would be included in what children learn about water. of the world.

Our maps have been updated. The Southern Ocean is treated the same as the four traditional ones, and the next question on the number of oceans has an official answer updated by National Geographic – five! – National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 8, 2021

The official recognition of the Southern Ocean came World Oceans Day, a time set by the United Nations to raise awareness about the crucial role of the ocean for life on Earth. The world’s oceans, which cover more than 70% of the planet, produce at least half of the Earth’s oxygen, are home to most of the Earth’s biodiversity and, according to the UN, are a major source of food and a major driver of world economies. .