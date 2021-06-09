Antigua moved to remove his citizenship, the minister says

Antigua Information Minister Melford Nicholas has said that when fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi applied for citizenship, his name did not appear in any of the agencies that could provide a certificate as to whether there were any charges against him or not.

He also said they moved to remove his citizenship under the point he made “false statement” and he has challenged it in court.

“When Mehul Choksi applied for citizenship, his name did not appear in any of the agencies that could provide a certificate as to whether or not there was an indictment against him,” the minister said.

“We had him (Mehul Choksi) under the point that he made a false statement and moved to remove his citizenship. He has challenged him in court,” he added.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerri has described Mehul Choksi as an “Indian citizen” and said the courts will decide what will happen to the fugitive. He also said the government will protect Choksi’s rights while awaiting trial.

The fugitive diamond, who has been in Dominica for about two weeks, is facing legal proceedings.

Choksi had disappeared from Antigua on May 23 and was captured in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by police in Dominica after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.

The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a Fraud of 13,500 kroes in the National Bank of Punjab (PNB).

