The study highlights smoking and risk perceptions during the COVID-19 pandemic





Last year, smokers had a variety of responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, with some increasing smoking to help them cope and others quitting to potentially reduce their vulnerability to COVID-19. This is the finding of new research published in Journal of General Internal Medicine and conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “Studies have shown that alcohol and opioid use increased during the pandemic, but little is known about how smokers responded,” said lead author Nancy A. Rigotti, MD, director of the MGH Center for Research and Tobacco Medicine. and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “They may have increased smoking due to stress and boredom. On the other hand, the fear of catching COVID may have made them quit or quit smoking. In fact, we found that both happened and we we examined the reasons for both results “ Rigotti and her colleagues analyzed survey responses from 694 daily and former smokers – average age 53, 40% male and 78% white – who had been hospitalized before the COVID-19 pandemic and participated previously in a clinical trial for smoking cessation in hospitals in Boston, Nashville and Pittsburgh. The survey was administered from May to July 2020. Sixty-eight percent of respondents believed that smoking increases the risk of contracting COVID-19 or a more severe case. This perceived risk was higher in Massachusetts (where COVID-19 had already increased) than in Pennsylvania and Tennessee. The higher perceived risk of COVID-19 was associated with a higher interest in smoking cessation. During the pandemic, 32% of respondents increased smoking, 37% reduced smoking and 31% made no change. Those who increased smoking tended to perceive more stress. Also, 11% of respondents who smoked in January 2020 (before the pandemic) had quit smoking by the time the survey was administered (average six months later), while 28% of ex-smokers had recurred. The higher perceived risk of COVID-19 was associated with a higher likelihood of quitting smoking and a lower likelihood of relapse. “Even before the pandemic, smoking was the main smoking that could be prevented in the United States. COVID-19 has also given smokers a good reason to quit smoking,” says Rigotti. “Doctors, health care systems and public health agencies have an opportunity to educate smokers about their particular vulnerability to COVID-19 and encourage them to use this time to quit smoking for good.” “These messages will be most effective if they guide smokers to programs like Tobacco Lines, which are available in every US state and offer free smoking cessation counseling and treatment,” adds study co-leader Hilary Tindle. MD, MPH, Founding Director of ViTAL, Vanderbilt Center for Tobacco, Addiction and Lifestyle at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Smokers can access tobacco lines by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW. Smokers can also visit ICOVIDQuit.org to see short videos of peers who successfully quit smoking during the pandemic. Source: Massachusetts General Hospital Diary reference: Rigotti, NA, etc. (2021) Cigarette smoking and risk perception during the COVID-19 pandemic reported by participants recently hospitalized in a smoking cessation trial. Journal of General Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s11606-021-06913-3.

