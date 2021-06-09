UN says 100,000 flee fighting in Myanmar border state after ‘indiscriminate attacks’ by security forces





Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup on February 1, with daily protests in cities and towns and fighting in border areas between the army and ethnic minority militias, some of which have only existed for weeks.

“This crisis could push people across international borders seeking security, as has already been seen in other parts of the country,” the UN in Myanmar said in a statement.

He called on all parties to “urgently take the necessary measures and measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure”.

Myanmar’s foreign minister defends junta plan to restore democracy, state media reported on Tuesday, following a meeting at which his ASEAN (Southeast Asian Nations Association) counterparts member states pressed the junta to abide by a consensus agreement on stop the violence and start dialogue with its opponents.

The foreign ministers on Monday expressed disappointment at a meeting in China with Myanmar’s “very slow” progress in implementing a five-point plan that it agreed, by consensus, at an ASEAN summit in April. State media quoted the junta’s envoy, retired Army Colonel Wunna Maung Lwin, as telling the meeting that the military had made progress on its five-step map, unveiled after the coup. The plan bears little resemblance to the ASEAN project and focuses on investigating alleged fraud in the November election, managing the coronavirus epidemic in Myanmar and holding another election, after which the junta has vowed to relinquish power. China pushes ASEAN plan “The minister praised the meeting that the only way to ensure a democratic system that is disciplined and genuine was through the next five-point program that was declared in February,” the Myanmar-based New Global daily reported. The military has defended its takeover, saying the old election commission ignored its allegations of fraud by Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party. Wunna Maung Lwin on Tuesday met separately with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and told him that Myanmar was “determined to maintain national stability and social peace,” according to a statement from China. He said Burma “appreciates China ‘s support for the peace and reconciliation process,” she said. Wang said the ASEAN plan must be implemented, violence avoided, stability restored and the democratic process resumed, the statement added. Opponents of the junta have been wary of China, one of the few countries that previously had influence over Myanmar’s generals. Unlike Western countries, China has not been vocal in its criticism of the coup. An ‘shadow government’ called by the opposition was angered by a statement from the Chinese Embassy referring to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing as Myanmar’s “leader”. The United Nations, Western countries and China support all of ASEAN’s efforts to mediate the crisis, which was triggered by the military’s decision to end a decade of tentative democracy and international integration that it itself had begun. But by regaining control, it has not been able to stop the protests that erupted up and down Myanmar. A rights group says government forces have killed at least 849 protesters, though the military opposes the figure. The need for shelter and food The United Nations on Monday said those who had left Kayah were in urgent need of shelter, food, water and health care and urged security forces to allow aid workers and supplies through. Kayah, also known as Karenni and bordering Thailand, is one of several areas where the People’s Defense Voluntary Forces have attacked the well-equipped army, which has responded with heavy weapons and airstrikes, causing an exodus to the forests. close. Thailand, which fears a flood of refugees, has expressed concern about the fighting and urged the junta to take the steps agreed with ASEAN. Images taken Monday and taken by Reuters showed a puff of smoke over the town of Mobay in Kayah, which anti-junta militias were forced to flee after the army used heavy weapons, a fighter told Reuters. Reuters is unable to independently verify the accounts. State television did not mention the Kayah conflict in its nightly news, and a junta spokesman did not answer several phone calls seeking comment. Fighting has also erupted in recent weeks in Demoso, Hpruso and the state capital Loikaw, where a resident described a climate of fear, with troops looting shops and questioning local people. “People are afraid to go out,” said the 25-year-old, who asked not to be identified for security reasons. “If people go out, soldiers stop them and interrogate them and sometimes shoot at them.”

