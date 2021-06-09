‘Sorry for the initial mistakes’: Nanadan Nilekan responds to Sitharaman on new tax website | Latest India News





Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday responded to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she asked the IT company to fix the technical defects encountered on the new revenue tax department website for electronic registration. In a Twitter post, Nilekan said the company “regrets these initial defects” and assured that the system would stabilize within a few days. “The new electronic registration portal will facilitate the registration process and improve the end-user experience. Indeed, we noticed some technical issues on the first day and are working to resolve them,” Nilekani wrote in micro-blog site. “Infosys regrets these initial flaws and expects the system to stabilize during the week,” he added. This came after many users flooded the Twitter timeline with complaints about the new Income Tax portal that was launched on Monday for electronic registration. Paying attention to the complaints, the Union finance minister tagged Nilekan on Twitter asking him to ensure taxpayers do not face difficulties in submitting their income tax returns on the new portal. “I look at my TL (chronology) complaints. I hope Infosys and Nandan Nilekani will not deprive our taxpayers of the quality of service being provided,” she had said. In 2019, Infosys received a contract to develop the next generation income tax registration system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and speed up refunds. The new portal (www.incometax.gov.in) came out live Monday night. It replaced the previous income tax portal, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The new electronic registration portal introduced several new features including a free return program, a centralized panel for viewing uploads and interactions, and a new call center with chatbots and videos to help taxpayers. The new system will also help taxpayers make payments on the tax registration website so that the amount is reflected in the returns. The new system will also be expanded to bring debit cards, credit cards, net banking and the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) into its goal of further assisting taxpayers. It will also be operable in regional languages. The multinational IT company has also developed the Goods and Services Tax Network (GST) (GSTN) portal, used for payment and return registration. The software major was faced with the slow operation of the GSTN portal at launch time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos