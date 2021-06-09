Private hospitals continue to be vigilant even when Covid cases fall exclusive

Covid-19 cases in India are now declining, but that does not mean private hospitals are leaving their guards. According to Dr SS Gill, the chief operating officer of CK Birla Hospitals, is quite the opposite in fact.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Dr Gill talked about his hospital preparations for a possible third wave and ongoing vaccination.

Q. The Covid-19 situation in India has improved, but what preparations have CK Birla Hospitals made for a possible third wave of the pandemic?

A. Yes, we are much better than we were two weeks ago. As we speak, 50 percent of our Covid beds are lying empty. We have seen a dramatic drop in cases over the last two weeks.

However, we are not taking anything lightly. Whether it is about vaccination or our readiness for another increase in cases, our guards are on guard. If we need to convert several beds to Covid beds, we will be able to do it in 24 to 48 hours. Moreover, our messages about social distancing, disguise, and not going out unless absolutely necessary continue.

The only way to avoid a third wave is to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible and maintain safe distancing practices. This is in our hands. In addition, we will have to see what happens.

But God save us, if there is a third wave, we are ready for it.

P. The Prime Minister in his speech to the nation on Monday said that vaccines will be administered to all adults free of charge. He also announced a cap of Rs 150 per service fee that private hospitals may set for vaccine administration. What is the perspective of private hospitals for this development?

A. This is a very positive development. An amount of Rs 700-800 for a vaccine is too large for a large segment of our population. Following Monday’s announcement, many more people will be able to get free vaccines at government centers. This will be essential in our fight against Covid-19. I welcome this decision.

As for the limits of Rs 150 for the service fee, it does not make much difference to us. We will continue to focus on doing everything we can to vaccinate the country either inside or outside our premises. We hope to vaccinate the country as soon as possible as it is the key to everything.

Q. What about those under 18? There have been some conversations that the third wave will affect children. What is your message to parents?

A. Fortunately, most schools and colleges in India continue to be closed. If all adults, especially parents, are vaccinated, the chances of getting the virus back home are greatly reduced.

I would say our guard should be on top when it comes to children. Keep it safe and secure.

If the third wave disproportionately affects children, we are ready for it. Our pediatric and pediatric wards are ready.

