Portrait of Queen Drawn at Oxford College, Critics Criticize Culture Cancellation

The British Conservatives in government and the media took their tricks in a turnaround on Tuesday after reports emerged that graduate students at Magdalen College in Oxford had removed a 1952 photoportex Queen Elizabeth II from a common room as an unwanted symbol of “recent colonial history.”

According to Guido Fawkes, right-hand page published by political blogger Paul Staines, who broke the news, a student committee, many of them international students, voted overwhelmingly to remove the portrait from the wall of the Middle Ages and explore by replacing it with art by or from other influential and inspiring people.

“Stalin would be proud,” Fawkes post tha.

The post condemned what British Conservatives saw as another wild example of “smart” attitude involving the demolition of statues, platformless applicationand the removal of portraits of historical figures believed to be associated with slavery or colonial abuse.

Uncleshte unclear if the queen felt bad about it and Buckingham Palace would never say so. But she does not lack portraits either, as one of them the most photographed and painted individuals with portraits in history. As usual, her picture hangs in every government building across Britain and the Commonwealth of more than 50 nations.

Still, the Royalists, meaning the majority of Britsbut, but especially select conservatives, were not having it.

“The Queen becomes the ultimate victim of the culture of annulment,”yelped title in The Telegraph, a favorite page of the Tories.

“How dare they! Oxford students cancel our queen!” cried Daily Express.

“Absurd”,distributed by Gavin Williamson, member of Parliament who serves as education secretary in the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Twitter, the anger was virtually evident. Samantha Smith, described in her bion on Twitter as a contributor to The Spectator, the conservative political magazine and to the New York Times, correctly pointed out that the 95-year-old queen widely admired pioneer of anti-racism during the era of separation spread and apartheid.

One of its most important roles is the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, most of them former British colonies and most with populations made up of people of color.

“Imagine trying to overthrow the monarch in power,” Smith wrote.

Dan Wootton, tabloid trumpeter (formerly The Sun, now Daily Mail) who has been demanding for months that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex be effectively canceled, tweeted his contempt with a photo of the queen and the college.

“Now these cleverly moron students are trying to cancel the Queen. You really can’t compensate for her!” ai tallej.

picturein question is not a painted portrait. It is a colorful print of an old photo of the queen, made in the year she became queen 69 years ago.

But according to Matthew Katzman, president of the student committee that voted against the portrait that remains on the wall, this was done to ensure that the common room would be “neutral” and welcoming.

“The college will have a lot of descriptions of different things, but the common room is meant to be a space for everyone to feel welcome,” Katzman told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Dinah Rose, the lawyer who is president of Magdalen (pronounced “Maudlin”), went on Twitter to distance himself from the college and with the Oxford expansion from the portrait storm. A collection of colleges, Oxford is one of the leading universities in the world.

In a series of online posts, Rosesaid decided that students should buy the printing press (circa 2013), hang it, and then vote to remove it, not college ones. She said the college strongly supports free speech and political debate and students’ right to autonomy.

“Maybe they will vote to set it up again, maybe they will not. In the meantime, the photo will be safely stored,” she wrote in the posts. “Being a student is more than just studying. It’s about exploring and debating ideas. Sometimes it’s about provoking the older generation. It seems like it’s not that hard to do these days. “

As in the United States, Britain is dealing with its history including hundreds of years as a colonial and slave trade power and the connection of both to the monarchy over the centuries. The difference is that the British have hundreds of years more history to count than the Yanks.

Thus, scenes of recent months of people hurting eitherthe demolition of the statues of well-known slave traders or the campaign to remove the memorial statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes from the façade of Oriel College in Oxford because it represented the “white supremacy” in South Africa. (The college eventually ruled against him because of the cost and complexity.)

Even the long-admired National Trust, the national heritage charity that preserves historic homes and castles, has been embroiled in controversy since its publication. a report last year revealing that 93 of its properties, including the house in Kent of Winston Churchill, had to do with colonialism and historical slavery.Reaction against perceived agenda “woke up” was so furious, Parliament held two debates on the future of the National Trust.

But the queen and monarchy’s connection to racism, even historical racism, is particularly sensitive now, after Harry and Meghan interviewed Oprah Winfrey in March, when they said they had fled to America because of alleged racism in the royal family and in the British media.

Still trembling from that blow, Buckingham Palace was faced last week with new explosive allegations of decades of systematic discrimination against people of color in the upper echelons of the palace and with documentation to support it, as reported in The Guardian, the national left-leaning newspaper.

Coincidentally, the Guardian, took a different, lower tone, regarding the reporting of portrait dust, compared to the tabloid’s most horny cousins.

“The president of Oxford College defends the right of students to remove the Queen’s picture,” read its headline.