China stray elephants become international stars

Beijing Already famous at home, Chinas stray elephants are now becoming international stars.

The mainstream global media is reporting on the herd for more than a year, a 300-mile journey from their home in a wildlife reserve in the southwestern mountainous province of Yunnan to the outskirts of Kunming provincial capital.

Twitter and YouTube are full of clips of their various pranks, especially those of two calves that got into a watering hole and had to be helped by elderly members of the group.

We need to be more like elephants and be more family oriented, take family vacations and help and care for and protect each other, read a comment on YouTube.

Elephants are trending for the day on China’s Weibo microblogging service with group photos sleeping attracting 25,000 posts and 200 million views Monday night.

The 15-member herd was caught overnight walking through urban streets by security cameras, continuously filmed from the air by more than a dozen drones and followed by those seeking to minimize damage and keep pachyderms and people away from damage.

They raided farms for food and water, visited a car pool and even showed up at a retirement home, where they stuffed their luggage into several rooms, causing an elderly man to hide under his bed.

While no animals or people have been injured, reports put crop damage at more than $ 1 million.

Sixteen animals were originally in the group, but the government says two returned home and one child was born during the walk. The herd now consists of six females and three adult males, three juveniles and three calves, according to official reports.

What exactly motivated them to make the epic journey remains a mystery, though it seems to be particularly attracted to corn, tropical fruits, and other crops that are delicious, numerous, and easy to get to in the lush tropical region that is home of about 300 animals. Others have speculated that their leader may simply be lost.

Asian elephants are loyal to their home areas unless there has been concern, loss of resources or development, in which case they can move, according to Nilanga Jayasinghe, manager for the conservation of Asian species at the World Wildlife Fund.

In this case, we do not really know why they left their habitat, but we do know that there has been significant habitat loss due to agriculture and the transformation of forests into plantations within this range in recent decades. ” “Jayasinghe wrote in an email. What has probably happened here is that in their search for new habitat, they got lost along the way and kept walking.”

“Authorities have worked to avoid negative interactions and need to determine what are the best steps here and keep human-elephant conflict at bay,” Jayasinghe wrote.

Kunming will host the upcoming Convention on the Biological Diversity of the Parties to discuss topics such as the human-wildlife conflict, and this is a real-time example of the importance of addressing the issue and its root causes for the good of the world. wildlife and humans, “she wrote.

Elephants are given the highest level of protection in China, allowing their numbers to grow steadily even as their natural habitat shrinks, and requiring farmers and others to exercise maximum restraint when encountered. Government orders have told people to stay inside and not look at them or use fireworks or otherwise try to scare them away.

By far, more passive tools are being used to keep them out of urban areas, including parking trucks and construction equipment to block roads and using food points to pull them away.

As of Tuesday, the herd remained on the outskirts of Kunming, a city of 7 million people, with one of the men who had left on his own, creating even more enthusiasm and concern for those trying to keep tabs on them.

A statement Monday from a provincial command center set up to monitor the group said the elephants appeared to be resting as more than 410 emergency response and police personnel, many vehicles and 14 drones were deployed to monitor them. Residents of the area were evacuated, temporary traffic control measures were implemented and 2 tons of elephant food were placed.

“Another objective was to maintain silence to create the conditions to lead the group of elephants to migrate west and south,” the command center said.

Asian elephants, the continent’s largest terrestrial animal, are in total decline, with less than 50,000 left in the wild. Habitat loss and conflict resulting from man and wildlife are their biggest threats, along with poaching and population isolation.

