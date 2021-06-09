French presidential candidate: Jewish school kills part of conspiracy





An extreme left-wing politician who won 19% of the vote in France’s last presidential race and is running again next year suggested that the 2012 killing of a jihadist of four Jews in Toulouse was part of an election conspiracy. “You will see that in the last week of the presidential campaign, we will have a serious incident or a murder,” said Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the France without submission movement, said on Sunday in Toulouse during an interview with France Inter radio station. “In 2012 it was Merah, last week it was the Champs-Elysee.” Mohammed Merah, a former fighter for jihadists in Syria, killed three Jewish children and a rabbi at a Jewish school in Toulouse in 2012. He was killed in a police siege days later. On April 20, a police officer was shot dead on the Champs-Elysee in Paris. A 37-year-old Muslim man is on trial for the shooting. “All of this is planned in advance,” said Melenchon, who has declared himself a presidential candidate for ’22. “We are pulling all kinds of people out of nowhere in a very serious event which, once again, allows us to point the finger at Muslims and invent a civil war. It’s boring. “ Francis Caliphate, president of the umbrella group CRIF of French Jewish organizations, condemned Melenchon’s remarks as “an indecent attack on the memory of the victims” of Merah and the Champs-Elysee shooting. “After pandering to Islamo-leftist voters, conspiracy theories. The latest achievement, “he added on Twitter. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Perverted words of @JLMelenchon are an indecent attack on the memory of the victims of the attacks of Toulouse, Montauban and the Champs Élysées. After leftist Islamo clientelism, conspiracy. We hit the bottom! – Francis Kalifat (@FrancisKalifat) June 7, 2021 Melenchon has made numerous statements widely condemned as anti-Semitic. In 2014, he defended the Arabs who attacked and burned synagogues in France and called on Israeli Jewish supporters “citizens who decided to gather in front of a foreign embassy or serve his flag, hand in hand.”







