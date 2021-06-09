Beijings Pressure Drives Alliance Push from Australia to G-7

As worsening geopolitical tensions with China spill over into trade reprisals, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is heading to the UK to meet with global leaders this week with a message: There is strength in numbers.

“We are far from isolated – we have worked hard to ensure that we are not a nation that can be easily marginalized and driven to unacceptable compromises,” Morrison is expected to say in a speech in Perth on Wednesday abroad to attend the Summit of Group of Seven leaders. “Despite opposition, our network of global and regional relations vital to our national interest continues to accelerate.”

As Australia-China relations deteriorated after the Morrison government last year prompted Beijing to allow independent investigators to investigate the origins of the pandemic, it has become a vocal proponent of strengthening partnerships between what it calls “mind-democracy”. the same “.

China Halts Australia Economy dIALOGUE in new revenge

Australia has pushed Quad security relationship, which includes key US ally as well as Japan and India, to act as a counter against what it sees as affirming China in the Indo-Pacific. At the same time, the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network has more and more issued joint statements against Beijing’s alleged human rights abuses.

Indo-Pacific Focus

Morrison, who will be an invited guest of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with the leaders of India, South Africa and South Korea, will aim to echo his message with other G-participants. 7, many of whom have had their own clashes with China in recent years.

The trip will include Morrison’s first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden. Morrison is determined to welcome Biden’s focus on the Indo-Pacific region and offer strong support for his latest call to strengthen and expedite efforts to identify the origin of the pandemic, according to excerpts from his speech in Perth. .

“Leading the call for an independent inquiry remains Australia’s firm view that understanding the cause of this pandemic is essential to preventing another, for the benefit of all people,” the extracts said.

Such language has repeatedly prompted China, which says it supports the World Health Organization’s efforts to trace the origin of the virus. Since Morrison became leader almost three years ago, Australia’s ties with its largest trading partner have plummeted to the point where Beijing ministers refuse to answer calls from their Canberra counterparts.

Tariff tariffs have been set on barley and wine, and coal imports have been blocked in Chinese ports. Australian exporters are increasingly concerned that the Morrison government is making public statements that appear to be fueling tensions with China.

However, in Wednesday’s speech, the Prime Minister is ready to use strong language to underline what he sees as the growing risks.

‘Risk of miscalculation’

“The Indo-Pacific region – the region of Australia – is the epicenter of renewed strategic competition,” the extracts say. “The risks of miscalculation and conflict are increasing. And the technological advantage historically enjoyed by Australia and our allies is under challenge. ”

He is also calling for reform of the World Trade Organization by reinstalling its appellate body, saying a binding dispute settlement system is needed because “where there are no consequences for binding conduct, there is little incentive for restraint”.

Before attending the G-7 in Cornwall, Morrison will meet with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday for economic and security discussions. Following his visit to the UK, where he is seeking to reach an initial agreement on a free trade agreement with the Johnson government, his itinerary includes a visit to France for talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

Still, Morrison has an important political stance that he knows will not be popularized by most of his Cornwall counterparts: He is a strong supporter of Australia’s position as one of the largest exporters of fossil fuels in world.

While the arid continent of Australia makes it particularly exposed to the ravages of climate change, Morrison is refusing to commit to a date to achieve zero-zero emissions, rather than saying it is the country’s ambition to get there by in 2050. That is even as Biden and some of Australia’s largest fossil fuel export markets – China, Japan and South Korea – commit to doing more to combat climate change.

“Importers are important for nation states to be responsible for charting their path to net zero based on their unique economic structures and energy sources,” the extracts say. “Australia does not support setting sectoral targets or timelines for decarbonisation of specific parts of our economy or setting false deadlines for the phasing out of specific energy sources.”

