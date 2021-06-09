International
Buffalo Pound water treatment plant to receive a $ 222 million review
The Buffalo Pound water treatment plant, which supplies drinking water to nearly a quarter of Saskatchewan residents, is receiving $ 222 million in upgrades to upgrade its aging infrastructure.
The project is expected to begin construction in early 2022, with expenditures shared at several levels of government. Ottawa will contribute $ 89 million, Saskatchewan will pay $ 74 million and the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation, which owns the cities of Regina and Moose Jaw, will contribute $ 59 million.
“It’s been 30 years since we last made the renovations. We’re waiting,” said Ryan Johnson, president of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Corporation.
“We’re having a lot more problems running the plant than we’ve done in the past and that ‘s costing us a lot more money in maintenance and repairs. We’re having more cases of things not working, as we would like they are and many of them is because it is age technology, it is age infrastructure “.
The plant takes water from the Buffalo Pound, treats it and uses it to supply drinking water to the residents of Regina and Moose Jaw. Communities as far east as Sedley, north as Bethune and south as Briercrestal also receive drinking water from the Buffalo Pound.
The plant was commissioned in 1955 and in recent years has faced power supply issues resulting in electrical failures that threaten to cause drinking water shortages.
An $ 32 million infusion in 2017 allowed the plant to upgrade to more efficient pumps and purchase backup generators, Johnson said.
Changing the way water is treated
The $ 222 million renovation, however, will grab the entire plant water treatment process.
Johnson said the plant currently relies on cleaners, which take about 95 percent of the impurities from the water. The clarifiers rely on the “sinking” of contaminants at the bottom, leaving clean water on top.
But most of the organic matter in Buffalo Pound is light, such as algae, and naturally floats near the surface.
Johnson said the plant will change its technology and start using a process called waste air flotation (DAF), which creates micro-bubbles that float pollutants to the surface, where they outline.
“It’s changing the way we behave,” he said. “The purest water is at the bottom, while today it is at the top.”
It can handle pretty well anything you can throw at us.– Ryan Johnson
The plant will also rely on ozone, UV light and biologically activated carbon and chlorine to remove any other pollutants, taste and odor from the water.
“It can handle pretty well anything you can throw at us.”
A portion of the $ 222 million will go to expanding the plant lagoons.
Johnson said Lake Buffalo Pound has more and more organic matter and algae, which need to be removed and put into lagoons.
“Our existing lagoon system could not handle volume, so it was short-circuited.”
Helen Baulch, a professor of environment and sustainability at the University of Saskatchewan, works closely with the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant by monitoring water quality and conducting research on the Buffalo Pound.
She said the plant updates should include plans to deal with deteriorating algae levels in the lake water.
“The plant faces and has for decades faced real inbound water quality challenges, lake water quality,” she said.
“The bottom line is that water quality will remain the same or deteriorate. And there is real evidence that it could deteriorate. So the plant needs to be strong against these changes.”
Improvements to the water treatment plant are expected to be completed by 2025.
