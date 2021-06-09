The man accused of killing cats Ang Mo Kio accused in court, returned to IMH, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – A man suspected of being behind a series of cat massacres in Ang Mo Kio has been charged. Leow Wei Liang, 37, was charged with animal cruelty on Wednesday (June 9th). He is accused of cutting a white cat with gray patches with a pen knife on May 2 on the park stairs of Block Road 352A Ang Mo Kio 32, around 11am. When referring his case to the remote court, Leow, who was in police custody, refused to appear on camera. In the course of the video, he could be heard crying on the ground as officers tried to get him to his feet. Nevertheless, District Judge Marvin Bay noted that he was present. Leow could be heard saying in Mandarin that he did not want to go to jail and begging to be released. The prosecution said Leow is believed to be behind the series of cat massacres in Ang Mo Kio and demanded that he be returned to the Mental Health Institute for two weeks. The judge acknowledged this, citing Leow’s behavior in court as a valid reason. Leow was arrested Tuesday morning by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), which is under the National Parks Board (NPark), with police support. Since the end of April, at least 10 cats have been found with deep cuts in their bodies. The attacks took place between Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. As a result of the string of cat massacres, some of the neighborhood cats in the Ang Mo Kio area were housed in dormitories at Lim Chu Kang and Animal Lodge. In a statement Tuesday, NParks group director for community animal management Jessica Kwok said maintaining animal welfare is a shared social responsibility. Members of the public trembled to immediately report suspected cases of animal cruelty to the AVS. AVS can be accessed at this site onlineor in 1800-476-1600. Leow is expected to return to court on June 23 for further mention of his case. If convicted of animal cruelty, he could face up to 18 months in prison, or a fine of up to $ 15,000, or both. Repeated offenders can be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $ 30,000, or both.







