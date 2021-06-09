Monsoon will arrive in Mumbai today: IMD | Latest India News





Monsoon is likely to thrive in more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai today; and in Telangana; Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal over the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD). KS Hosalikar, scientist, IMD Pune wrote on Twitter that the onset of monsoons is likely to happen today over Mumbai. A low-pressure zone is likely to form over the northern Bay of Bengal and the neighborhood around June 11th. Under its influence, quite prevalent in rainfall activity with heavy rainfall isolated to distribution is most likely in most of eastern India and neighboring central India from 10 June onwards. Very heavy isolated rainfall is likely to occur over Odisha from 10 to 12 June; Gangetic West Bengal on June 10; Chhattisgarh on 11 and 12 June and Vidarbha on 12. Extremely heavy isolated falls (over 20 cm) are also very likely over Odisha on 11 and 12 June. Read also | At 34.3C, Kashmir sees its hottest day of the year Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast; increased rainfall activity is likely along the west coast, including Maharashtra and Telangana, from June 11 onwards. Due to the strengthening of southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and neighboring East India; a cyclonic circulation over central Assam and its environs and a trough (low pressure zone) from the West Bengal sub-Himalayas south of Chhattisgarh, the fairly widespread rainfall activity is most likely in the northeastern states during 4 -5 next days. Heavy isolated rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 9 June; Assam & Meghalaya from 8 to 10 June. Dust that increases strong surface winds (30-40 km / h) is likely to prevail over the plains of northwestern India until June 10th. SHUT

