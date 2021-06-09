5 things that can stop a global tax deal – POLITICO

There is less than a month to do until negotiators have to reach an agreement on how to tax the world’s largest companies.

Finance ministers from the world’s 20 largest economies will meet on July 9 to agree on plans that will include both a global minimum corporate tax rate and new rules requiring both Facebook and Volkswagen to pay more. in national coffers wherever they have operations.

The talks, overseen by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of largely affluent countries, received a boost Saturday as the G7 countries issued a common position on how the tax review should proceed.

However, with the days of a possible deal over, there are still many hurdles before policymakers in Washington, Brussels and other capitals can open the champagne.

POLITICO breaks down some of the obstacles that may still hinder an agreement:

American congress

It is up to Congress to sign every deal President Joe Biden can reach on global taxes, and that is not certain, regardless of the White House stance.

Members of Congress, for example, remain skeptical of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens’ belief that other countries would withdraw their existing or planned digital services (DST) regimes once an OECD agreement is reached. She said there is broad agreement that these two things go hand in hand, but despite promises of withdrawal, some top lawmakers are not so sure as they say they have seen no guarantee that those commitments are mandatory.

It would be unacceptable for the United States to approve any agreement that would allow DSTs or similar unilateral measures to continue to be imposed on U.S. companies, Senator Mike Crapo, Republican-led Finance Committees , wrote to Yellen recently.

He and other Republicans are not keen on Yellens’s global minimum tax plan. They believe U.S. pressure on other countries to go higher is an attempt to write about the problems American companies will face from a higher minimum tax rate in the country.

I’m worried [about] she begging other countries to raise their tax rates because America is voluntarily making ourselves so uncompetitive, I worry about the dynamics there, said Texas Representative Kevin Brady, Republic High Committee on Ways and Means. I think China, Europe, Canada and Mexico, you know, are laughing.

Further, the administration would need a two-thirds majority in the Senate to make any changes to the bilateral U.S. tax treaties that may be needed after the agreement.

Brussels also wants its cut

Senator Crapo may have a point. Days after the G20 finance ministers’ meeting, the European Commission is expected to unveil its digital tax no matter what comes out of the OECD negotiations.

That special tax regime to be proposed from Brussels will target any technology firm operating across the block with annual revenues of at least $ 250 million, or $ 300 million. Approximately 9,000 companies are expected to network. Many of them will be European, not American, so it is hard to say that the new EU taxes will discriminate against American firms.

Still, some in Washington are already complaining that the EU’s separate digital tax plans run counter to the spirit of the current global negotiations. If the US balks on Europe’s future tax proposals and decides to set retaliatory tariffs, the current global tax detent could end quickly.

Europe can not decide

The 27-nation bloc has been a vocal advocate of updating world tax rules to target some of Silicon Valley’s biggest names. But from the inside, there is a heated battle between EU countries like Germany and France, which want to reshape the rules, and those like Ireland and Cyprus, which see OECD negotiations as a potential threat to their future economic growth. .

Some of the smaller EU countries have taken advantage of the offer of multinational companies for low corporate tax levels to entice them to set up shops in the country often angering blocks with greater power in the process. This conflict has not yet been resolved and any change in the EU tax regime in line with the forthcoming global review will require unanimity among all member states. It is an open question whether low block tax countries will be willing to go along with a global minimum corporate tax threshold that would be higher than the one they currently offer to firms.

Expect this battle to take place after the OECD makes the announcement of the new global tax rules, most likely in early July. EU countries will spend months, if not years, of cavalry assessments on the best way to achieve local legislation in line with regulation worldwide. Without universal approval, including those countries that could be lost under the OECD plans, Europe will not be able to agree to a global tax package.

Income concerns

Members of Congress are also concerned about the impact on U.S. revenue, a position they took with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and are repeating with Yellen.

Revenue department department revenue models have shown potential gains or losses leading to up to several billion dollars in one way or another, according to a tax expert with insight into internal forecasts. Revenue uncertainty is associated with the US being both a headquarters for a significant number of large multinational corporations, but also a major consumer market destination.

Officials tried to persuade unsure lawmakers that the reversal of business security outweighed the potential revenue losses of that size, which are small compared to the overall size of the U.S. budget, and Yellen has also done business security case.

In short, Congress fears the administration could give the U.S. tax base in OECD negotiations.

it [is] capitulating over the digital services tax under a different name, but may actually be broader in scope, or not, it will probably involve even more U.S. companies, said Senator Pat Toomey, a member of the Republican Finance Committee. But it’s still awful, all around.

Details, details

When G20 finance ministers meet to approve the OECD agreement, few, if any, of the best points of the agreement are expected to be ironed out. These details, including how the world’s largest companies share what they pay into national coffers wherever they operate, are likely to come later in the year after negotiators issue specifications.

Such talks are fraught with danger. Countries are still trying to find the logistics of the new global agreement. This includes how to resolve disputes if (or when) countries disagree on how corporate taxes are shared between governments, and whether the minimum level of global taxes should be legal or effective.

If it is statutory, then countries can offer firms much-needed incentives to lower their tax bill below the proposed 15 percent figure. If its staff and some individuals involved in the discussions would say that the proposals were for an effective tax rate, then governments would have no room to offer discounts on local research and development types to lure more companies the world’s great on their shores.

If these details cannot be agreed, a global tax deal will not make it beyond the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in early July.

