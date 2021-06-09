International
Covishield, Covaxin effective in the first COVID-19 mutants in India
New Delhi: Our vaccines are effective in mutants that have been seen in India so far, said two leading India experts Covid-19: NITI Member Aayog (Health) VK Paul and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.
Addressing various people’s suspicions about Covid-19 vaccines, these experts “affirmed and secured” their claims regarding the two vaccines used in India – Covishield Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
Both “Made in India” vaccines received the approval of the General Drug Controller of India (DCGI) for limited emergency use this year leading to the start of the world’s largest vaccination from 16 January.
Later, both Paul and Guleria also called “false and unfounded” rumors circulating on social media that our immune system becomes weak after receiving the vaccine or people die after receiving the vaccine, a misconception held by some people in rural areas and remote blocks.
Answering a question commonly asked by people “if I have contracted Covid, after how many days can I be vaccinated?”, Guleria said: the day of healing. ”
“Doing this will help the body develop stronger immunity and the effect of the vaccine will be better.”
Asked if blood clots are common after receiving vaccines, Guleria said it has also been seen earlier that blood clots after surgery occur less in the Indian population compared to that in the US and European populations.
This side effect, said the Director of AIIMS, referred to as Vaccine-Induced Thrombosis or Thrombocytopenia – is very rare in India and has been found to occur in a much smaller proportion than in Europe.
“Therefore, there is no need to be afraid of this. Treatments are also available for this, which can be approved if diagnosed early. “
Paul said several cases of this complication have emerged, particularly in relation to the AstraZeneca vaccine. “This complication occurred in Europe where this risk was seen to be present to some extent in their younger population due to their lifestyle, body and genetic structure.”
But, said NITI Aayog member, he would like to ensure that “we have systematically examined this data in India and found that such blood clotting incidents are almost negligible here – so negligible that we should not worry for this”.
“In European countries, these complications were found to be almost 30 times more than that in our country.”
Responding to the topic “Can people with allergies be vaccinated?”, Paul said: “If someone has a significant allergy problem, then the Covid vaccine should only be taken after medical advice.
“However, if it comes only to minor allergies like getting the common cold, skin allergies, etc., you should not hesitate to get the vaccine.”
In Guleria’s view, those taking pre-allergy medication should not stop these and they should continue to take medication regularly while being vaccinated.
“It is also important to understand that adjustments have been made in all vaccination sites to manage allergies that come from vaccination. Therefore, we advise you that even if you happen to have a severe allergy, you continue to take medication and go and get vaccinated. “
(IANS)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]