Covishield, Covaxin effective in the first COVID-19 mutants in India

New Delhi: Our vaccines are effective in mutants that have been seen in India so far, said two leading India experts Covid-19: NITI Member Aayog (Health) VK Paul and AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.

Addressing various people’s suspicions about Covid-19 vaccines, these experts “affirmed and secured” their claims regarding the two vaccines used in India – Covishield Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Both “Made in India” vaccines received the approval of the General Drug Controller of India (DCGI) for limited emergency use this year leading to the start of the world’s largest vaccination from 16 January.

Later, both Paul and Guleria also called “false and unfounded” rumors circulating on social media that our immune system becomes weak after receiving the vaccine or people die after receiving the vaccine, a misconception held by some people in rural areas and remote blocks.

Answering a question commonly asked by people “if I have contracted Covid, after how many days can I be vaccinated?”, Guleria said: the day of healing. ”

“Doing this will help the body develop stronger immunity and the effect of the vaccine will be better.”

Asked if blood clots are common after receiving vaccines, Guleria said it has also been seen earlier that blood clots after surgery occur less in the Indian population compared to that in the US and European populations.

This side effect, said the Director of AIIMS, referred to as Vaccine-Induced Thrombosis or Thrombocytopenia – is very rare in India and has been found to occur in a much smaller proportion than in Europe.

“Therefore, there is no need to be afraid of this. Treatments are also available for this, which can be approved if diagnosed early. “

Paul said several cases of this complication have emerged, particularly in relation to the AstraZeneca vaccine. “This complication occurred in Europe where this risk was seen to be present to some extent in their younger population due to their lifestyle, body and genetic structure.”

But, said NITI Aayog member, he would like to ensure that “we have systematically examined this data in India and found that such blood clotting incidents are almost negligible here – so negligible that we should not worry for this”.

“In European countries, these complications were found to be almost 30 times more than that in our country.”

Responding to the topic “Can people with allergies be vaccinated?”, Paul said: “If someone has a significant allergy problem, then the Covid vaccine should only be taken after medical advice.

“However, if it comes only to minor allergies like getting the common cold, skin allergies, etc., you should not hesitate to get the vaccine.”

In Guleria’s view, those taking pre-allergy medication should not stop these and they should continue to take medication regularly while being vaccinated.

“It is also important to understand that adjustments have been made in all vaccination sites to manage allergies that come from vaccination. Therefore, we advise you that even if you happen to have a severe allergy, you continue to take medication and go and get vaccinated. “

