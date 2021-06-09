









A dose of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Fuyang, China.Credit: Sheldon Cooper / SOPA Images / Shutterstock For more than a week, an average of about 20 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 every day in China. At this rate, the nation would have fully vaccinated the entire UK population in just over six days. China now accounts for more than half of the 35 million or so people worldwide who receive a COVID-19 stroke every day. Zoltn Keys, a chemical engineer at the Future Vaccine Production Research Center at Imperial College London, knows nothing about even the scale of production for a vaccine. The production efforts required in China to achieve this high throughput are extraordinary, he says. Most doses are one of two vaccines, both of which have been approved for emergency use worldwide by the World Health Organization (WHO). CoronaVac manufactured by Beijing-based company Sinovac showed a 51% efficacy against COVID-19 symptoms in clinical trials, and much higher protection against serious illness and death. The second stroke took place in Beijing by state-owned firm Sinopharm and has demonstrated a 79% efficacy against symptomatic illness and hospitalization.





Source: Our world in data Worldwide vaccine supply The current rate of Chinas vaccine production could potentially do significant damage to global demand, Kis says; this would be a major step in reducing the health care and economic burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. China has already supplied 350 million doses of the two vaccines to more than 75 nations, and WHO approval should now trigger further distribution of both vaccines in low-income countries. The Chinas vaccination campaign started slowly but has gained momentum, says Rongjun Chen, a biomaterials scientist also at the Future Vaccine Production Research Center. Recently in mid-April, China was administering only about five million doses a day. According to an official at the China National Health Commission, the nation aims to produce about three billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by 2021 and up to five billion a year thereafter. To achieve such high levels of production, many things have to go according to plan throughout the production and distribution chain, from the source of raw materials to the production of active ingredients, the filling of bottles and the distribution of doses in vaccination centers , says Kis. Cruc is important to get everything in the right place at the right time. A growing challenge The production capacity of chinas is particularly important in light of the fact that both the CoronaVac and the Sinopharm vaccine are made from inactivated virus. Scientists say vaccines of this type require more time and effort to produce than COVID-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology, such as Pfizer or Moderna pictures. To produce the killed virus, manufacturers must first grow it in living cells in large bioreactors, which can take months, Kis explains. To achieve its massive benefits, China probably used its existing capacity to produce inactivated virus vaccines against other diseases, including influenza and hepatitis A, says Jin Dong-Yan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong. As of June 6, China had administered 778 million doses to its population of about 1.4 billion people. At the current rate, it can fully vaccinate its population in about three months. But it is unlikely to be able to keep up, says Raina Macintyre, an epidemiologist at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. Most people vaccinated so far have been in cities, such as Beijing, where 87% of adults have received at least their first stroke, but the work will become more difficult as campaign fans move to rural areas and small villages, she says.

