FM Nirmala Sitharaman notes the problems of the tax portal for Infosys online







I hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani do not reduce our taxpayers in the quality of service provided. Convenience with taxpayers should be our priority, the minister wrote on Twitter a few hours after the launch of the portal on Monday evening. TIME VIEW Income tax portals are vital things of public services. Millions of people regularly engage with them and rely on them for tax-related work. Regular problems in such facilities are a matter of concern and need to be rectified urgently. Technology aims to make things smoother, not to become a problem in itself. NEW DELHI: With some users filing a complaint about the non-functioning of the new income tax registration portal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman went on social media to convey concerns to Infosys and its chairman Nandan Nilekani.I hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani do not reduce our taxpayers in the quality of service provided. Convenience with taxpayers should be our priority, the minister wrote on Twitter a few hours after the launch of the portal on Monday evening. While Infosys did not comment on it, Nilekan responded on Twitter, assuring the government of its full support. The new electronic registration portal will facilitate the registration process and improve the end-user experience. @nsitharaman by, we noticed some technical issues on the first day, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial flaws and expects the system to stabilize during the week, he said. A large number of users complained about their inability to log in, while others said the site was corrupted. The new electronic registration portal will facilitate the registration process and improve the end-user experience. @nsitharaman ji, ne kemi obse https://t.co/f6OYQAahIr – Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) 1623165162000 In most cases the anger was directed at the government, although there were some on social media who pointed out the problems with the GST Network. Almost immediately, memes appeared on social media platforms.

There were questions about the government taking the issue on Twitter instead of resolving it with the company, tax department officials said the Centers’ experience with the company in implementing the GST platform as well as updating the project the Ministry of Foreign Affairs may have Corporate MCA 21 played a part.

In fact, with repeated complaints, Nilekan had to appear before the GST Council to address the concerns of the union and the state finance ministers. This came after a group of ministers led by then-Bihar CM deputy Sushil Modi had identified the problems and asked Infosys to solve them.

Income tax authorities remained evasive due to the failure of the long-awaited portal, which had been set up by the finance ministry as a major initiative. Tax department officials said part of the problem could be due to the rush of visitors to the site.







