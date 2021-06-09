Saudi cabinet reviews new anti-corruption initiative, pandemic progress

JEDDAH: Saudi society has experienced tremendous developments in recent decades, driven by successive development plans, which have played a major role in fostering social change and empowering women.

Despite the relatively short history of the Saudi Arabian art movement, art can be used as a tangible source of reflection in the wider social context of countries, especially when it comes to the status of women.

Saudi researcher Dr. Lama Al-Badna explored the social, political and economic context through which Saudi women were portrayed in art from the 1960s onwards, studying 111 works of art produced by Saudi artists from 1969 to 2019.

Starting with a focus on economic factors and their impact, Al-Badna began with the Safeya bint Zagers prominent part of the Hijazi Mona Lisa, or Al-Zaboon as it was originally called.

The significance of this work comes from the fact that it was created by a woman who expressed herself as a woman, Al-Badna told Arab News. The woman in the work of art appears dressed in traditional dress from the Hijaz, Makkah, in a portrait.

The presence of women in various public spaces and in the field of work was a great empowerment; the income had enabled her to make decisions in her family and change her reality. Dr. Lama Al-Badna, Saudi researcher

The artwork came about at a time when women’s education had only recently been introduced, six decades after boys ’education, and around the time the government launched its first development plan in 1970 after rising oil revenues. Development plans played an important role in involving women in public education and health systems, and that is when Saudi women began to realize their skills, she added.

Public education did not start as a purely Saudi experience, but rather stems from the Arab experiences with teachers coming from Egypt, the Levantine countries and Sudan, Al-Badna said. Therefore, women, for the first time, had exposure to a much wider horizon, which made them realize their potential.

It is not men’s consciousness that determines their being, but, rather, their social existence that determines their consciousness, she added, quoting Karl Marx from his Critique of Political Economy.

She used Marx’s theory of false consciousness to explain how the Saudi woman began to become aware of her mental, intellectual and physical potential, which allowed her to achieve what was once unimaginable because of her status in friends.

The presence of women in various public spaces and in the field of work was a great empowerment, as the income enabled her to make decisions in her family and change her reality, she said.

The modernization of the country, driven by development plans, was reflected in the way women were portrayed in art over the decades; although women in traditional clothing and settings were always present in the works of art, Al-Badna said their interpretations were not the same. Women in traditional costumes were a major theme of the artwork from the 1960s to the 2000s, she said. However, the image of women changed in line with the ongoing social changes, strongly influenced by regional and local events.

The growing conservative sentiment in the region after the 1979 Iranian revolution, as well as the riots caused by Juhayman Al-Otaibis in the Grand Mosque in November of that year, were key factors in the dramatic social change that affected the status and image of Saudi women.

The artist in the 1960s painted portraits of the woman he saw with his own eyes, Al-Badna explained. However, the artist later painted the woman he evoked in his memory. Meaning, the first artist was painting his reality, while the second artist was painting folklore.

The obsession with folklore was either an attempt to avoid the absence of women from public places, or an escape from modernity.

In the 1980s to 2000s, the mental image of Saudi women faces was usually blurred and blurred due to their absence in the media and cultural scene and the way they were covered in public places, she explained.

During that period, when a man painted women, he did not portray the Saudi woman. On the contrary, I argue, he painted the woman he saw in magazines and on television, who was not Saudi, Al-Badna said.

On the other hand, female artists had a more authentic expression of women’s reality.

From 2010 onwards, Saudi women expressed themselves boldly and became more direct in addressing their battles and problems with society; they were also moved by the passive expression of their grievances in addressing issues related to their reality, Al-Badna said.

The rise of social media also played a big role in raising the expression ceiling.

Artist Taghreed Al-Bugshi portrayed a woman driving a motorcycle with a plate that has the letters of the word drive in Arabic, while in another painting she made a woman sit on top of a car.

The woman appeared flying around the car, but was unable to sit in the driver’s seat; (work) was expressing this sense of coercion, Al-Badnah said.

After women won the right to drive in 2018, the same artist painted women in the car seat with their license plates showing the word definition.

In his book Changing Saudi Arabia: Art, Culture and Society in the Kingdom, Sean Foley argued that the role of artists in Saudi society is similar to Antonio Gramscis’ concept of organic intellectuals.

Saudi artists are not part of society’s traditional intellectual elite, but through the language of their culture, they articulate feelings and experiences that the masses cannot easily express, Foley said.

Like Foley, Al-Badna saw no female artists, especially through their sense of solidarity as they reflected on reality and their struggle with it, advocating for cultural and social change that is in line with global norms in the 21st century.

However, Al-Badna strongly emphasized that government plans were the main driver of social change and government support in recent years has played a key role in allowing the Kingdoms art scene to flourish. Numerous initiatives by the Ministry of Culture to support the country’s cultural scene, including the arts, were essential to boost social interest and boost the growing number of Saudi artists in various types of art since 2019.

Women in particular appeared ready for all future changes; a work of art by artist Najlaa Al-Salim in 2019 featured the shadows of many women and the title of her painting was ability, Al-Badnah said.

One of the factors that led to the decline of art and the restriction of artists in the past was the social force of the opposition, and this social force opposed television and education, as well as cultural activities, including art, she explained.

However, despite the long exclusion of the arts in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia is currently striving to be home to the most vibrant artistic movements in the Middle East today.