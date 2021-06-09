UK heads to EU for Brexit talks as sausage spills at G-7

Officials from Britain and the European Union will meet on Wednesday to try and soften a dispute over Northern Ireland that threatens to spread at this week’s Group of Seven summit.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will hold talks with UK Brexit Minister David Frost in a bid to resolve the trade dispute – part of which now revolves around whether British sausages will be allowed to be exported to Northern Ireland. . Frost will then head to Cornwall, England, to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to be put under pressure by US President Joe Biden and EU leaders.

At issue is whether Johnson is pulling out of a legally binding deal he made less than two years ago to ensure the UK’s regular withdrawal from the bloc: in a bid to circumvent customs controls on the island of Ireland, Johnson agreed to set a trade border in the Irish Sea. As a result, goods arriving in Northern Ireland from the UK must now comply with another set of EU-defined health and safety checks.

The UK government says it underestimated the rift its decision would cause in trade between the UK and Northern Ireland. With food and medicine supplies in the bustling province, it has attacked the EU for being legalistic and inflexible and tried to delay the implementation of parts of the agreement. The bloc has threatened retaliation if Britain continues in this way.

“Expectations are too low to have a resolution,” said David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project at the European Center for International Political Economy, a think tank. “There is a lot of darkness.”

Johnson will hold discussions with Biden and EU leaders on the sidelines of the summit in Cornwall, England, and Frost’s presence suggests Johnson is preparing to provide strong defense of his position if necessary. Gazeta Times reported this week that Biden will warn Johnson not to give up the deal, as some senior U.S. politicians have previously said Britain could forget a trade if the Brexit pact is broken.

Good call with @BorisJohnson forward @ G7. We discussed vaccine donations, support for girls and women in education and building them better. I expressed my deep concern at #TCA Implementing WA We will discuss how to move forward and ensure compliance within the G7 boundaries. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 8, 2021

Tensions between London and Brussels will rise in the coming days. A grace period that allows traders in the rest of the UK to continue selling certain goods in Northern Ireland is expected to expire on 30 June. After that, some processed meat products like sausages will be banned from sale because EU rules have none proving that they are safe to eat.

The British government has hinted that it may intervene again unilaterally to extend it.

“There is no way to prevent the sale of chilled meat in Northern Ireland,” Johnson spokesman Max Blain told reporters on Tuesday. “We will consider all our options.”

Sefcovic said on Tuesday the EU would act swiftly to ensure Britain complies with its obligations under international law, putting the two sides on a new course of conflict if the issue is not resolved.

Under the terms of the broader Brexit agreement, both sides have the right to impose retaliatory tariffs in extreme circumstances. The EU can also prevent the UK financial services industry from having access to the single market.

Risk of Violence

The most likely outcome of Wednesday’s meeting is neither progress nor breakdown, according to Henig. The two sides, he said, will agree to continue working on issues related to the protocol. “I’m not sure each party has a really good idea of ​​how to unlock this,” he added.

A move that, in a stroke, removes the need for most food controls entering Northern Ireland would be a veterinary agreement between the UK and the EU, under which Britain would agree to follow the plant and animal health rules of block. However, the British government has so far resisted the idea because it would limit its regulatory autonomy.

As the political stalemate continues, the threat of unrest and protests in Northern Ireland is growing. Johnson frontier has become a hot spot for pro-British unionists against any degree of segregation from the rest of the UK

Reg Empey, a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, got involved in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations which largely ended three decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. He blames the protocol for reducing food availability in the province, increasing costs for business and delays in approving critical medicines.

If Britain and the EU cannot fix these problems, further protests are likely as Northern Ireland protest communities prepare to hold their marches in the coming weeks, he said in an interview.

“Things get unpredictable and uncontrollable,” Empey said. “There is potential for additional public protests and the consequences that come with it.”