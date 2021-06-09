The reaction against the Chinese campus gives Orban a pause for thought





Gergely Karacsony, the mayor of Budapest, last week renamed a number of streets in the Hungarian capital. The Hong Kong Free Road, the Dalai Lama Road and the Uyghur Martyrs Road merge into one place in the city that is supposed to house China’s first European post, Fudan University. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Karacsony’s stunts were “contemptuous”. It took a little longer for the message to go to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has made the Fudan campus a major project to love Beijing. Over the weekend, thousands of Hungarians marched through Budapest in protest against the Fudan scheme, forcing the Orban government into a visible traction. No final decision on the scheme has been made yet, his ministers said, and no one will be made until after next year’s parliamentary elections. It would then be put to a referendum in the capital. No decision made? It was barely six weeks ago that the Hungarian government signed a detailed agreement with Chinese authorities for the new 520,000-square-foot campus for up to 8,000 students and 500 faculty staff, with the sports venue and conference center. Few cost or funding details have been revealed, but Direkt36, an investigative information media, obtained government documents rated the cost of construction at 1.5 billion euros, more than the entire Hungarian higher education budget for 2019. Most of it would be financed by a Chinese loan. Orban has nurtured increasingly close ties with Beijing through his “eastern opening” policy. China is building a new railway between Budapest and Belgrade financed through another loan. Hungary hosts Huawei Telecom Group’s largest supply center outside China. And Hungary has recently given Beijing a helping hand by vetoing EU statements condemning Hong Kong’s democratic backwardness. But the Fudan campus was perhaps the powerful symbol of the embrace of the Hungarian Prime Minister of communist China. Two years ago, Orban dropped criticism from the west and pushed Central European University, a liberal institution run by financier George Soros, from Budapest. But Orban had not counted on the unpopularity of his Fudan scheme. An opinion poll suggested that two-thirds of Hungarians were against. Not only is it a heavy expense for a small and relatively poor country, but the campus will relocate a new planned quarter for low-income students from outside the capital. The reaction suggests that public opinion in Europe is increasingly willing to accept costly Chinese projects that leave a heavy burden on future generations. This may be why the details of the railway connection with Serbia became a state secret last year. Hungarians will find a warning in small Montenegro, which has called on the EU to help repay a Chinese loan for a road project that, per kilometer, was one of the most expensive in the world. In addition to Orban, Eastern Europeans have cooled with China for some time. Some EU countries snubbed Chinese President Xi Jinping in February when they failed to send their prime ministers or presidents to a 17 + 1 group meeting set up to strengthen infrastructure – and political ties – between the region and China. Lithuania withdrew from the club 17 + 1 at all. Increasingly, it seems the strongest return is coming from big cities run by liberal mayors like Budapest and Prague. Fudan’s reaction could have political consequences for Orban as well. The protests, the first since the pandemic, have helped galvanize the opposition movement ahead of next year’s elections. Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections. Karacsony has strengthened his claim to be the best opposition leader for the job. He attributed the Fudan government’s withdrawal to “community power”. He used the protests to make his pitch: that Orban now serves the interests of a wealthy elite, rather than ordinary Hungarians, like those poorer young people from the provinces, whose housing would be taken by Fudan students. As historian Eva Balogh puts it, it is “Fidesz’s winning rhetoric of the past decade” that is being successfully set against Orban himself.

