Preventive Fatigue by Driven by COVID Sudden Impulse in Taiwan: Expert | Coronavirus pandemic news

Taipei, Taiwan After 18 months of successfully keeping COVID-19 away, Taiwan is now facing an increase in cases after an explosion was discovered in mid-May.

From just 1,200 cases and a handful of deaths among the island population of 23 million, the number of confirmed cases had reached more than 11,000 by Tuesday and the death toll had risen to 308.

The self-governing island was widely praised last year for its effective response to COVID-19, which included strict border controls and contact tracking. Now, as they grapple with life under blockade for the first time, many in Taiwan are wondering what went wrong.

Six months ago, Al Jazeera interviewed Chen Chien-jen, Taiwan’s former Vice President and Minister of Health, who made his name during SARS [Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome] explosion nearly 20 years ago, about why Taiwan had been so successful in fighting COVID-19.

This week, we spoke with the epidemiologist again on Zoom about the sudden change of islands in luck.

Chen says the outbreak is partly the result of preventative fatigue as people take care of themselves.

Hospitals, which were supposed to have dedicated wards COVID-19 and isolation, had also started using them for other patients and the health system was unprepared for the sudden increase in coronavirus cases, which were found in a group airline pilots, he said

For Chen, the first two weeks of the eruption were a disaster.

Taiwan is below the COVID-19 alert level until at least June 28 after a sudden set of quarantine-related cases emerged for airline pilots [Ritchie B Tongo/EPA]

The COVID-19 situation in Taiwan has suddenly become very serious. What do you think went wrong?

Since April, we started to have this British variant of B117 imported from other countries and as you know B117 is a highly infectious virus. The second important feature is that it causes many asymptomatic and mild cases.

It started with China Airlines and Novotel employees, then aired in New Taipei City and Lions Clubs, and then aired in Yilan and finally reached the adult entertainment venues, the so-called tea houses.

On May 15, before our Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced the Level 3 (semi-blockade) alert, President Tsai Ing-wen called a meeting and invited me. (I said) thousands and thousands of people will be infected this time.

How do you think the current epidemic procedures are going?

In the first week of May 15, every day we had about 500 to 600 people infected and my ex-boss asked me if it was that good, I said I could not say if it is the peak. But luckily for the first seven days its 500-600 cases, and the second week is 400 to 500, and then 300 to 400. Now 200 to 300 of it.

This means that the epidemic curve has been flattened through level 3 alarm efforts.

So I think that’s a good sign, but (numbers are) also a bad omen. The disease has become endemic, which means that the virus in Taiwan is transmitted to the community and it is very, very difficult to eradicate the virus now.

Last February, I had some doubts and unfortunately, my suspicion was right that COVID-19 is turning, and is becoming like the flu.

The only way Taiwan can have very good content in this second phase of the pandemic is to boost herd immunity through a national immunization program and encourage the CECC to try to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

What do you think of Taiwan’s response to COVID-19 six months later?

I think for pandemic prevention, there are two ways to do it scientifically. The first is to stop transmitting the virus. This is what we were doing in 2020 and it seemed to be very successful.

But there is preventative fatigue, people get tired of it and they somehow release their consciousness. So before November 2020, Taiwan played the first half of the game very well, but in the second half we ran a little (because of) the vaccine.

I have to confess in the first two weeks (of the last outbreak) it was really a disaster. Many people got an infection and many people rushed to be tested and the community stations were not ready at all, not even the hospitals.

Initially, we asked each hospital to have a designated ward or isolation room for COVID-19 patients, but since there were no COVID-19 cases, all hospitals thought they did not need it, so they met many patients in isolation. designated rooms.

The situation is quite similar to any country with this increase in patients, but fortunately, I would say, after two weeks, community-based screening stations were set up and then there were more and more isolation rooms available .

If COVID-19 has become more like the flu, what does that mean for Taiwan?

I would like to show first how we fought the flu by turning to the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

We did three things: one is tracking down very good contacts and also quarantining infected people at home. For infected people, when they had very severe symptoms, they got a quick and immediate test and they would take antivirals, the so-called Tamiflu. They did not have to do any kind of quarantine at home as their viral load dropped and they recovered.

At that time, we developed the first flu vaccine in Taiwan and then used the international and domestic one to immunize people. If COVID-19 is to become more and more similar to the flu, in the future, we need a very good and very sensitive specific test of rapid diagnosis and a so-called antiviral for really infected people and flu.

The spread has left Taiwan vulnerable because so few people have been vaccinated against the disease, now the program is boosting and Japan and the US are sending doses [Sam Yeh/AFP]

Taiwan is now struggling to get enough vaccines. Why

As you know, we have ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine: from COVAX about five million, Moderna five million and AstraZeneca 10 million. (Home-made vaccines) Medigen, as well as United Biomedical, are in phase 2 clinical trials. If their safety and efficacy are good, they may be authorized for emergency use.

But as you know, even though we already have the purchase order with COVAX, delivery is somewhat delayed and somewhat inconvenient. At least we received 1.25 million donations (AstraZeneca) from Japan and 0.75 million Modern doses from the United States. We hope to be able to vaccinate three million people in June, and if it goes well with the international vaccine and domestic efforts, we hope to have another six million vaccines in July, and another six million available in August.

By the end of August, I hope we can immunize at least 15 million people in Taiwan with (at least) one dose and at that point the epidemic can be contained much better. With a little hope and if so, then we will return to a new normal life.

What will solve the current crisis?

The only thing we can do is immunize. We strive for everyone to have resistance to it, and most importantly, immunization should be implemented as soon as possible and to the greatest extent possible. This is not just about Taiwan, this is about the rest of the world.

There is a kind of timely competition with the virus. If the coronavirus () continues to mutate like the flu virus, one day, there will somehow be a new variant that the current vaccine cannot prevent at all in humans.

What do you think of the theory that COVID-19 may have come out of a lab?

According to the latest report there is a portion of the human genome in the COVID-19 virus, and it is really strange. It appears to have been genetically modified or inserted by some of the labs which is why US President Joe Biden has asked their experts to try to look at it.

Another reason why people have their suspicions is that when the WHO delegation went to Wuhan lab, they did not get much information from their visit at all. If there really is a human gene in the virus, then we need to understand how it can be integrated into the virus gene. This is a very strong test to show that in some laboratories some (researchers) did a laboratory experiment.